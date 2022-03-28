April at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From April through May, the MacRostie Gallery will feature “The Audacity to be Asian in Rural America: we owe you no apologies,” an exhibition of paintings by Nancy XiáoRong Valentine. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on April 1 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by Glorvigen Tierney & Company, PLLP.
MacRostie Gallery |The Audacity to be Asian in Rural America: we owe you no apologies | Nancy XiáoRong Valentine
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a Chinese-American artist living and making a life in rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Valentine views her artistry as a channel to deepen her cultural connections to and between her Chinese heritage and Midwestern roots.
“My creative process begins and ends with intention, resulting in conceptually complex visual stories woven with nuance and symbolism,” says Valentine. “My expressive and stylized brushwork is inspired by Chinese calligraphy and meant to evoke empathy.”
Valentine’s exhibit, “The Audacity to be Asian in Rural America: we owe you no apologies” will feature twelve watercolor and Chinese ink scroll paintings on rice paper created with water sourced from Long Lake in Underwood, Minnesota. The paintings, which depict the animals of the Chinese zodiac, also represent the story of the artist’s family’s Chinese American immigrant experience in rural western Minnesota.
“I invite you to take a glimpse into the lives of the Hao family: my mother (ox), brother (dragon), grandmother (dog), grandfather (pig) and myself (monkey),” says Valentine. “Through sharing these paintings and lived experiences, I hope that rural community members, especially white folks, will realize and begin to further acknowledge that Asian people do, and will continue to, exist in rural spaces. I also hope that Asian people will feel encouraged and empowered to have the ‘audacity’ to continue existing in rural spaces more fully, authentically, and unapologetically.”
First Friday Art Walk | April 1
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Also showing in April:
Minnesota Gallery | Hope and Healing | Kent Estey
Kent Estey is a contemporary artist whose paintings feature bold colors and a variety of mediums including acrylics, oils, ink, and metals. Some of his most recent works utilize birch bark, Lake Superior stones, and a variety of metals which add interest and dimension to his pieces. Estey is inspired by the late George Morrison, whose work gave him the permission to create contemporary and abstract pieces while honoring his Ojibwe heritage.
Giinawind Creative Space | Carving Out My Way | Mary Bruno
Eclectic posters and reduction block prints are on view in this exhibit by Mary Bruno, which is an expression of her love for the art and craft of letterpress. Giinawind is MacRostie Art Center’s new creative space at 403 NW 1st Avenue.
Reif Gallery | Celebrating Youth Art Month | ISD 318 Students
Students from grades K-12 will continue to be featured on the walls of the Reif Gallery through April 10. There will be a closing reception on Friday, April 8, from 4 – 5 p.m.
