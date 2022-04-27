April 4-H member, volunteer spotlight

Monthly in 2022, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 4-H focuses on hands-on learning and encouraging youth to identify and pursue their sparks/passions. 4-H is also supported by adult volunteers that are encouraged to use their sparks while working with young people.
April Youth Member spotlight: Avery M.
Avery has been a 4-H member for 5 years.
What is your favorite 4-H project or activity? “Dog training, mostly agility.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “Speaking in larger groups.”
What would you consider is your current spark? “Photography.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “I enjoy showing what my dogs and I have learned throughout the year at the state dog show.”
April Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Sandra Crowe
Sandra has volunteered with 4-H for 4 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “I don’t have a favorite memory or highlight. It is fun and rewarding to see the excitement and energy of the young children. It is amazing to see the progress of their reading skills and how much they have learned and grown from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.”
What would you consider is your spark? “Children are fun! They have so much energy. I enjoy helping them learn to read, sound out words, and learn new words. They read to me and we talk about the book! They are just super fun!!! They talk about their life outside of school, their family, siblings, pets, and fun trips they have been on.”
Why do you volunteer? “Their (youths) energy!”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
