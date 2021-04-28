Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers. 

April Youth Member spotlight: Oliver A.

Oliver A is a member of the Spang 4-H Club and has been a 4-H member for 1 year. 

What is your favorite project or activity: “Cloverbuds”

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “Visiting Cowhorn Crossing with my 4-H Club and going down the big slide!”

April Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Norma Hill

Norma Hill has been a 4-H Adult Volunteer for 13 years as a Crystal McKinney 4-H Club Leader, Chaperone for BLU, YELLO and State Fair Encampments. 

What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? ‘There are many great memories. Watching all the kids grow up and have families of their own who are involved in 4-H as the next generation, is wonderful to see.”

Why do you volunteer? “There are many, but my favorites are when the members work together on a group project--all the creativity that comes out...I'm always amazed at what they can do with a supply of craft materials and some time to work. And I love to see kids who have a hard time speaking before a group find their voices.”

4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.

If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.

