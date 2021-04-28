Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers.
April Youth Member spotlight: Oliver A.
Oliver A is a member of the Spang 4-H Club and has been a 4-H member for 1 year.
What is your favorite project or activity: “Cloverbuds”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “Visiting Cowhorn Crossing with my 4-H Club and going down the big slide!”
April Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Norma Hill
Norma Hill has been a 4-H Adult Volunteer for 13 years as a Crystal McKinney 4-H Club Leader, Chaperone for BLU, YELLO and State Fair Encampments.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? ‘There are many great memories. Watching all the kids grow up and have families of their own who are involved in 4-H as the next generation, is wonderful to see.”
Why do you volunteer? “There are many, but my favorites are when the members work together on a group project--all the creativity that comes out...I'm always amazed at what they can do with a supply of craft materials and some time to work. And I love to see kids who have a hard time speaking before a group find their voices.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.