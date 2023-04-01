According to the Internal Revenue Service, better known as the IRS, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, your taxes are due. Tax Day usually falls on April 15 but is delayed this year as Emancipation Day, a holiday in the District of Columbia, is on April 17.
The IRS is expecting more than 168 million tax filings this year. With backlogged filings because of the Covid-19 pandemic these last few years, the IRS is expecting improvements this season.
As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden last August, more than 5,000 new phone assistors and in-person staff are working to reduce wait times and improve the efficiency of the agency.
Acting IRS Director Doug O’Donnell says thousands of new employees, professionals, and resources will lead to “improvements in many areas of the agency this year.”
Certified Public Accountant Dan Virden, of Virden and Associates PA in Grand Rapids, offered some helpful advice for first-time or inexperienced taxpayers.
Virden’s top tip: “File your taxes early.”
And while we are already past “early” for this year, it is still not too late to get all your necessary information together and file your taxes on time. Virden said that if you are going to have an accounting professional do your taxes, bring in your W2, 1099, and identification, “especially if you are a new client.”
If you were to miss the deadline of April 18 to file your taxes this year, Virden says you can file an extension with the IRS. There is no penalty for being late if you are being issued a refund, but if you are not due a refund, a penalty will occur each month until you have completed your filing.
For property owners, Virden says there is a “property tax refund if your taxes have gone up by at least 12.5% in the last few years, and you may be eligible for the refund. A lot of people do qualify, and almost half of Virden’s clients last year qualified.”
Virden Associates is not currently taking on new clients at this point in the tax season, however there are multiple local firms and accountants as well as online options to assist individuals in completing their tax returns.
For qualifying individuals, the AARP Foundation may offer free counseling and assistance to those that meet criteria.
According to their website: “The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax counseling. Use our free online locator to find the AARP Tax-Aide site nearest you.”
