According to the Internal Revenue Service, better known as the IRS, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, your taxes are due. Tax Day usually falls on April 15 but is delayed this year as Emancipation Day, a holiday in the District of Columbia, is on April 17.

The IRS is expecting more than 168 million tax filings this year. With backlogged filings because of the Covid-19 pandemic these last few years, the IRS is expecting improvements this season.


