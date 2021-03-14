This is a reminder that if you have a project or idea that would benefit people in the Greenway Area, the Greenway Area Community Fund will be accepting grant applications for the current year from area 501(c)3 and nonprofit groups through March 31, 2021. Applications are submitted online and will be available at www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com. Click on Apply Today!
To be considered, completed applications must be submitted between March 1 and March 31, 2021. The Greenway Area Community Fund provides discretionary grants to initiatives and projects in the Greenway Area including:
- Bovey
- Calumet
- Coleraine
- LaPrairie
- Marble
- Taconite
- Lawrence Township
- Nashwauk Township
- Greenway Township
- Trout Lake Township
The Greenway Area Community Fund supports projects that:
- Significantly benefit the community for the resources invested
- Are creative, innovative, and address community needs
- Eliminate duplication of services and encourage cooperation
- Increase volunteer involvement and commitment to community needs
- Leverage other resources
If you have questions about the grant process or application, please contact Greenway Area Community Fund Board Chair, Casey Venema at (218) 259-2749.
