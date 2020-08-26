$1.8M available to local businesses and area loggers who are affected by COVID-19
It's time to apply for the Itasca Business Relief (IBR) and Itasca Logger Relief Grants.
The CARES Act funding has made it possible for Itasca business owners and loggers to apply for grants if the business has been affected by COVID-19.
Grant applications will be accepted between 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 - 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
A total of $1.8 million in grants are being offered to Itasca County area businesses of any size who have faced a financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Itasca County are partnering to put the Itasca Business Relief Grant Program into action within the next month. Financing for the IBR grant program comes directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act.
There are two grant pools. The first and largest pool will be $1.5 million designated to Itasca County Businesses that have had a negative financial impact due to COVID-19. The second pool is $300,000 that is designated to Itasca County Loggers. IBR grant applications and guidelines are available to businesses on IEDC’s website at www.itascadv.org/itasca-county-grants.
IBR Grants will range from $1,200 to $20,000 and grantees will be chosen through a lottery system.
Business Eligibility Requirements:
- Business must reside in Itasca County
- Must be current on financial obligations as of March 1, 2020
- Must affirm intent to remain open or to reopen in Itasca County
- Demonstrate a need for financial support due to an impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic
- If applicant owns multiple businesses, one application may be submitted per business
- Franchises not locally owned are not eligible
- Only complete applications will be considered
- Non-profit organizations are not eligible for this program
- If you have already received a Small Business Relief Grant from DEED or grants from the city of Grand Rapids/Cohasset; you are no longer eligible for an IBR Grant
Examples of businesses that are not eligible for the IBR grant program:
- A non-profit organization;
- A business manufacturing, distributing, selling or conducting related activities of sexually explicit materials;
- A business that derives income from passive investments without operational ties to operating businesses;
- A business whose activities are primarily focused on speculative activities that develop profits from fluctuations in price rather than through the normal course of trade;
- Example: investment properties
- A business that earns more than half of its annual net revenue from lending activities;
- Examples: banks, investors, financial advisors, etc.
- A business engaged in multilevel marketing, where a participant's primary incentive is based on the sales made by an ever-increasing number of participants;
- Examples: cosmetic, activewear, candles/oils, nutritional products, etc.
- A business engaged in activities that are prohibited by federal law or applicable law in the jurisdiction where the business is located or conducted; and
- A business engaged in gambling enterprises, unless the business earns less than 50% of its annual net revenue from lottery sales
Those with questions, or need further assistance, may call Itasca Economic Development Corporation at (218)326-9411, ext 5.
