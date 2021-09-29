‘Anything Goes’ sets sail in Grand Rapids

The latest production from the Grand Rapids Players, the classic, musical comedy romp
“Anything Goes” is ready to take off with their opening performance on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Wilcox Theater in the Reif Center
“Anything Goes,” set in the 1930s, tells the story of young Wall Street broker Billy Crocker (Jake Anderson), who stows away on an ocean cruise in his quest to woo New York socialite Hope Harcourt (Janelle Benson) who is already engaged to marry the wealthy Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Josh Cagle). During the course of Billy’s voyage, he is aided in his quest by a number of crazy characters including the beautiful nightclub evangelist, Reno Sweeney (Rachel Coppock), bumbling gangster Moonface Martin (Steve Jaeger) and a host of characters guaranteed to make a simple love triangle immensely, and hilariously, complicated.
The award winning score, written by American musical icon Cole Porter will be performed by a pit orchestra composed of local musicians led by Music Director Dan Carlson. The fantastic singers in this production have been led by Vocal Director Adam Geibner, and the dancers and amazing dance routines are choreographed by Marina Whight. The production is Directed by Grand Rapids Players veteran John Schroeder.
The songs Porter wrote for this musical score have been re-recorded by more artists than can be easily counted including Rod Stewart in his recent Great American Songbook series, and include I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, Friendship, It’s De-Lovely and of course, the title song Anything Goes. In two long runs on Broadway, “Anything Goes” won Tony Awards in both 1987 and 2011 for Best Revival, Best Choreography and Best Performance.
“Anything Goes” runs two consecutive weekends, Oct. 1, 2, 3 and 8, 9, 10, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online through the link at GRPlayers.com, at Reifcenter.org and at the Reif Center ticket office for $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.
