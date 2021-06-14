The Itasca Trails Task Force, Itasca Soil & Water Soil and Water District, and the City of Grand Rapids participated in the annual Mississippi River Clean-up. Volunteers picked up 400 lbs of garbage, debrit and waste from the Mississippi River banks on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The volunteers cleaned the river banks from the Blandin bridge to LaPrairie.
The Itasca SWCD is a local agency which provides access to conservation and resource management services. In cooperation with federal, state and local agencies, the District provides technical assistance, cost-sharing and natural resource management information and education. Urban and rural landowners, businesses, industry and agencies may request these services.
The Mission of the Itasca County Trails Task Force is, in cooperation with public agencies and organizations, to foster development and long-term sustainability of a multi-faceted system of quality recreational trails and facilities in the Itasca County area that meets the needs of residents and visitors.
Trails Task Force Objectives:
Become informed about the activities of the various agencies, organizations and people involved in all forms of recreational trail activity in, or involving, Itasca County.
Facilitate the identification, discussion and resolution of issues relating to recreational trails in Itasca County.
Provide limited financial support to assist in planning, development, enhancement, and promotion of recreational trails in Itasca County, now and in the future.
Inform the community about the economic, social and health benefits of recreational trails.
Trails Task Force members support the premise that well designed, properly maintained, and widely promoted systems of trails add substantially to the quality of life for the citizens in the Itasca County area. Trails are essential to the tourism industry and the overall economy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.