children's fair

The annual Children First! Children’s Fair will be a drive-thru event this year. It is this Saturday, April 24 and will be held at the Grand Rapids High School parking lot (enter on 14th Street NW). 

This free, family-friendly event attracts hundreds of people every year with displays, interactive games and family activities. For 2021, the fair will be a reverse parade style where families can visit various stations in the safety of their vehicles. As they cruise along the route, they will be greeted by hometown heroes who will be providing entertainment and free resources. Also, along the way will be big vehicles and characters to see.

This year’s fair will feature many prizes to be won, including a Radio Flyer tricycle, Radio Flyer glider, Radio Flyer cyclone, Radio Flyer scoot-about, tent and sleeping bags and a family game night basket. Take home activity kits and grab-and-go picnic lunches will be given out while supplies last for families to continue to enjoy time together at home or at the park. 

For more information, visit GetLearning.org. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments