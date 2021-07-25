Annual Art in the Garden is July 30-31

Pottery and clay works of all kinds, stained glass, art, and candles will be featured at  the 11th Art in the Garden Show next week on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at the home of Mary Augustyn, 34879 Scenic Hwy., Bovey.   Situated under Norway and White Pines,  “Art in the Garden” is organized by local potters, Mary Augustyn and Joan Beech. Each year they invite guest artists.  This year guest artists are Brenda Wagner and Amanda Minea.  Music will be provided by singer and guitarist, Denise Minea. 

Mary Augustyn will present her stoneware, horsehair pottery, along with her distinct jewelry and pendants.  Joan Beech will also feature stoneware, horsehair and some naked raku.  They will both feature art for the garden.

Brenda Wagner will feature new works in stain glass, natural ensembles, jewelry, and ink and pen drawings.  Amanda Minea specializes in soy candles, made from phthalate free fragrance oils and hand poured in her home. 

Art in the Garden runs from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.  The Augustyns are located 6 miles north on Scenic Highway 7.  Look for signs and flags.  Call 218 – 244 – 7142 for further information.

