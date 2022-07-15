ElderCircle will host the Annual Aces for Elders, a Jerry Miner Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
Aces for Elders is a nine-hole, Par 3, 135-yard, four-person scramble. Hole-In-One prizes on every hole ranging from $10,000 - $25,000, along with a closest to the pin prize on every hole, lowest team scramble team prize of $600, and so much more.
Jerry & Shirley Miner have spent a lifetime giving to hundreds of charities and non-profits in the Grand Rapids community., including ElderCircle.
Aces for Elders, a Jerry Miner Golf Tournament will benefit the Assisted Transportation Program services facilitated by ElderCircle. This service provides essential transportation to and from medical appointments anywhere in Minnesota for individuals who are age 60+ and live in Itasca County. Proceeds from this event will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for the miles they drive while generously volunteering their time to assist those in need of medical transportation.
By far, the largest expense for Assisted Transportation is mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers. In 2021, more than $41,912 was reimbursed to volunteers for driving 74,181 miles – this is a 38% increase in the number from 2020.
ElderCircle’s mission is focused on “empowering older adults to maintain an active living and healthy independence.”
