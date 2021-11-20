The ISD 318 school board heard a number of uplifting reports at the Tuesday, Nov. 16 regular meeting from various areas of the school district.
ISD 318 Anishinaabe Gikinoo’amaadiwin
program
Program Director Bruce Goodwin presented on the Anishinaabe Gikinoo’amaadiwin program, which translates to the Ojibwe Education Program in the Ojibwe language. This is a name change for the program which was previously referred to as Indian Education program. The name change was prompted after a parent group asked for more visibility in the school district.
“Really it’s just about phasing out the old, bringing in the cultural awareness piece to the program, starting with the name,” said Goodwin.
Goodwin then went through the program’s mission. These facets included building trust and confidence; reducing the achievement gap for students of color; reducing special education referrals for students of color; reducing behavior referrals for students of color; being a liaison between the school and families; advocating for students; increasing cultural awareness; providing staff development opportunities; and building partnerships.
Funding for Anishinaabe Gikinoo’amaadiwin is obtained through the state and federal government, as well as the Johnson O’Malley (JOM) Program which provides financial assistance to students near the Leech Lake Reservation.
“Our funding has dropped every year, which is not okay,” Goodwin noted. “But we are doing what we can with what we got, and we are constantly thinking about how we can make the most of the money we have.”
The Anishinaabe Gikinoo’amaadiwin program supports students throughout the school district. Currently it works with 162 students between the district elementary schools through two student advocates. Some of their main focuses are academic interventions and cultural education opportunities. The addition of these two advocates at the elementary school is a shift as the program formerly focused the majority of its attention on the high schools.
“You can’t build a house until you build a foundation, and the foundation is at the elementary,” said Goodwin.
There was a change in staff at Robert J. Elkington Middle School, which has moved the program to redefine how it can support those students.
“It’s super exciting but it’s also a little bumpy right now,” Goodwin stated. “We recognize that we are not supporting the middle school in a more complete way. So the hope and dream and goal for the middle school is to work with admin, to work with colleagues there to be a member of that community so that all the students in the middle school benefit from the program. So this is a work in progress.”
The high school also had a large change in the past year with the decision to remove the program’s language teacher there. Goodwin did highlight the program’s work to create an American Indian Education elective credit for the first time this year which will, hopefully, be offered in the second semester. The credit will be available to all students.
“There is no one else in the state that has an elective credit like this,” Goodwin noted. “So we are making this up as we go.”
Goodwin highlighted that the program is now working more at Bigfork school this year. With 37 students in the program, there is one part-time student advocate, cultural advocates, and once a week on-site support at the school.
Another new aspect to the program is bringing more cultural education to students. There are now two cultural advocates whose main focus is working with the student advocates and to provide cultural lessons to classrooms. Some of the lesson topics provided by the cultural advocates include ricing, storytelling, sugarbush, arts and crafts, dancing and drumming.
Goodwin stated how important it is to have drumming as a part of the program.
“You can’t have an Anishinaabe Gekinoo’amadiwin program without a drum and our program has a drum now. We have a drum group leader and we have students that are working on learning songs,” said Goodwin.
Goodwin’s wish is that there can be a drum at the high school graduation this year. Board chair Malissa Bahr later voiced her support for this idea. Superintendent Matt Grose voiced his admiration for the program and how it has shifted in the past year.
“The amount of change that has happened in such a short time is remarkable,” said Grose.
More information on the Anishinaabe Gikinoo’amaadiwin program can be found online at https://www.isd318.org/Page/123
GRHS FFA
FFA Advisor Shawn Linder and members of the Grand Rapids High School FFA team spoke to the board about their experience at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
“With the COVID year that we had, we had a choice of either sitting back and not making a year of it or buckling down and doing everything we could possibly do, safely, to put our best forward,” said Linder. “That’s what the kids have done the past year and a half to put themselves in a position to compete on a very high level.”
Students from the FFA team spoke to the board about what areas of FFA they competed in.
“As weird as it was, almost like we got a little bit cheated, it was kind of cool because we got to do something different. Gotta look on the bright side,” said Jacob Anderson, a member of the FFA forestry team.
Linder noted that the team also had a lot of fun doing presentations about bees at the local elementary schools last week. It had been more than 600 days since the FFA team was able to do an educational presentation like this.
Financial Report
The board was given a presale report on the 2021A Bonds. The bond issues have been discussed previously and include air quality, deferred maintenance, and parking lot projects. The plan chosen by the board utilizes a lower levy up front with level debt service.
“The discussion we had at a recent work session, relative to these level payments will be different than what’s reflected on people’s proposed property tax statements that they will be receiving,” Superintendent Matt Grose stated. “Where we are going to end up is going to be better than those proposed property taxes that originally came out. People will see a lower number on their ultimate taxes than they see on the proposed statements.”
Proposals and bids will be presented at the Dec. 13 board meeting. From there they will set the levy and close on the bonds by Dec. 30. Official tax numbers will be established at the December meeting, but taxpayers will see their official tax statements in March.
No action was needed from the board.
Other business
Principal Dan Adams and Assistant Principal Angie Berg of Robert J. Elkington Middle School presented a principal’s report for the board. Adams highlighted Berg’s work with Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Adams complimented the elementary schools on how the students are coming into the middle school already knowing the pillars of the school—respectful, responsible, safe and kind.
One of the goals is to have 90% of RJEMS with one or less minor referrals in the discipline system.
“We have good numbers now but we are looking to get great numbers and part of that with PBIS is teaching kids how to act, not assuming they know when they get to us,” Adams explained. “And especially after 50 weeks of distance learning or ConnectEd. A lot of these kids have been running around the home for a long time without that supervision and we have work to do.”
The board designated Superintendent Matt Grose as Local Education Agency (LEA) representative.
The board also approved a resolution for the Minnesota State High School League Form A grant application for Grand Rapids High School and Bigfork School. This is an application the district is submitted every year. The grant funds will cover the costs of activity fees for students who are on the free and reduced lunch program.
In other business, the school board members took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved the minutes of the Oct. 25, 2021 regular meeting.
• Approved the minutes of the Nov. 18, 2021 special meeting.
• Approved October 2021 claims for a total of $6,174,767.10.
• Approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following staffing changes: Shelby Fenske, Cheerleading Coach resignation; Gary Koster, Custodian replacement hire; Trisha Peterson, ESP resignation; Travis Sievert, Food & Nutrition replacement hire; and Victor White, Custodian replacement hire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.