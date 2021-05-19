The MacRostie Art Center (MAC) in downtown Grand Rapids is featuring artists, Karlyn Atkinson Berg, and Jim Zasoski for its May 2021 exhibitions. From May 7-29, 2021, Zasoski’s collection of paintings featured in the 13th annual “Little Big Show,” and Berg’s exhibit of mixed media and collage art, titled Unfolding Odyssey, will be available to view at the MAC.
A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and Pratt University in New York, Karlyn Atkinson Berg is a collage/mixed media artist based in Bovey, Minnesota. Her artwork has been shown in over a dozen solo and group exhibits across Minnesota as well as New Mexico, New York, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. Berg has been awarded numerous grants such as the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council Career Development Grant, which she received in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant, which she received in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021. With her more recent funding by the MSAB and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, Berg created her newest painting series, Unfolding Odyssey, featured this month at the MacRostie Art Center. In an interview with Karlyn Atkinson Berg, she discusses her origins in collage and mixed media, what this unique medium offers her art, and her newest exhibition.
Have you always lived in Minnesota?
I was born and lived in New York City until 1973. I traveled all over the U.S. and Canada from 1968 to 1973, speaking about and studying the Eastern Timber Wolf. I moved to Minnesota in 1973 to work for the conservation of the Timber Wolf, but also continued to paint.
How did you become interested in art?
I have always been interested in art since childhood and throughout high school. I graduated from Rhode Island School of Design, and continued graduate studies at Pratt University in printmaking, and worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While studying painting at Rhode Island School of Design, I worked primarily with acrylic, oil, and printmaking. However, the collage medium became my passion and has been my main focus of work.
Do you utilize other mediums or materials besides collage/mixed media for your art?
I still enjoy printmaking and also working with mediums like pastel, airbrush, gouache, pastel, gold leaf, and acrylic paint. I incorporate these other mediums into my collages.
What does collage/mixed media provide to your art that other mediums do not?
I approach the collage as a painting, not a mere assembly of pictures or mixed media technique. Working on a collage is an exciting visual journey offering a multitude of possibilities, so my technique, use of color, and shape in compositions are always evolving. A successful collage requires a high degree of discrimination if it is not to degenerate into a mere decoration, cliches, or a gaudy assembly of meaningless material. What you remove is as important as what you put into the composition. The materials are cut up and fragments are reassembled to create and transform the materials into a new pictorial reality, which like surrealism may result in a juxtaposition of several unrelated images.
I use hand-cut pieces, color paper, along with transferred or print images, transfer rubbings, airbrush, gouache, pastel, gold leaf, and acrylic paint. The potential of the collage medium is infinite, so one must explore and take full advantage of these possibilities.
How did you get connected with the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids, Minnesota?
The MacRostie is a leading art center in our area, and I have been involved with the Center for many years in previous exhibits, juried shows, and workshops.
Can you describe your new art exhibition, Unfolding Odyssey, which will be at the MacRostie this month?
The exhibit at MacRostie contains four painting series. The first, Nature Envisioned And The Real Transformed. That series was amplified and expanded in the large painting of eight side-by-side panels, titled Unconventional Journey. Both of these series offer the viewer a new reflection on human perceptions of the natural world. These series do not consist of traditional wildlife illustrations or landscapes, but image fragments into a new portrayal of the wilderness and nature as inspired by the genre of magical realism in painting and literary texts as well as song lyrics and poems.
Also included are 3-dimensional landscapes paintings from the series Unseen Realms and several from the series Låt Målningar, or song paintings. The whole show was named Unfolding Odyssey because the exhibit is meant to invite you to travel with me on this unfolding journey into a new perspective inspired by the natural world. It is important to acknowledge the funding and support from The Minnesota State Arts Board and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, which allowed me to explore ideas and create these painting series.
What do you hope others will gain from viewing your artwork in Unfolding Odyssey?
Collage is a medium that is greatly misunderstood. It began decades ago within the painting movement of Dada, but has recently been relegated by popular culture as a crafty form of art. I am always working to create works in the manner of fine art painting and follow the historic heritage of collage as painting.
All members of the public are encouraged to view Berg’s as well as Zasoski’s exhibits through the MAC’s website or in person at the MacRostie Art Center. Additionally, Karlyn Atkinson Berg will be giving the MAC’s May Artist Talk on Wednesday, May 19th from 6-7 pm via Zoom, where she will further explain her artistic process. For more information about this event, please visit the MacRostie Art Center’s Events page on their website––https://macrostieartcenter.org/events. To learn more about Karlyn Atkinson Berg and her work, please visit her website––http://www.karlynatkinsonberg.com/.
