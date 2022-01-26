Many children dream of becoming a firefighter. They love the idea of riding a big red fire truck with sirens blazing and a dalmatian by their side.
So, what does it actually take to become a firefighter? The Herald-Review took a look inside the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s testing process and found out exactly what it takes to fight fires.
Earlier this winter, the City of Grand Rapids posted job applications for open positions in the fire department. After receiving more than a dozen applications, they held testing for the positions at the fire hall on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
A total of 11 potential recruits took part in the testing process.
As the night began, Firefighter Jeff Ingle gave the applicants an overview of the testing process, which included a written test and a physical agility test.
Recruits were given two hours to finish the written test before tackling the obstacle course. While the written test was taking place, department staff removed all vehicles from the fire hall and prepared the floor for the obstacle course.
Recruits needed to complete the physical agility test in 10 minutes or less. Obstacles included a tunnel crawl, sledgehammer swing, hose roll, and dummy drag.
Between each obstacle, the recruits completed an 85-foot walk as a cool down exercise.
At first glance, the events didn’t appear to be especially difficult, but the recruits needed to complete them while wearing full gear, which weighs up to 75 pounds.
During the last timed obstacle, applicants had to drag a 175-pound dummy a distance of 50 feet. The dummy, affectionately-named Rescue Randy, was a formidable foe for future firefighters and most applicants were thoroughly exhausted at the end of the exam.
The final physical agility test was a climb to the top of the department’s ladder truck. This obstacle was not a timed event, but Minnesota’s infamous winter weather didn’t help as temperatures dropped below zero the night of the tryouts and blustery winds made the climb even more strenuous.
Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole said he typically receives anywhere from 10-15 applicants when the department is hiring. Applicants are initially invited to an orientation, which gives them the opportunity to visit the fire hall and learn more about the job and its demands.
Cole said he encourages new recruits to bring their significant other to the department’s orientation night to see if the job is right for their family.
“We want them to make that decision with their family and make sure it’s something that they are willing to support because they do sacrifice a lot,” Cole said. “When their significant other is out there fighting fires, it often happens on birthdays, holidays, family functions, or kids sporting events. If you don’t have family support, firefighting can be a tough career.”
The fire department has a few requirements that will automatically disqualify applicants from consideration. One of which is an eight-minute travel time from their home to the fire hall. A fire can happen at all hours of the day and it’s important that staff can reach the fire hall quickly.
“That way we can have good response times to serve our community,” Cole said.
With a couple retirements looming in the near future, the Grand Rapids Fire Department is expecting to hire two firefighters this time around with potential to add two more trainees.
In previous years, departments in the area received 20-30 applicants when positions were posted, but applicant numbers have dwindled nationally in the past 10 years, according to Cole.
“I know a lot of the departments in Itasca County are struggling to get applicants. So, if people are interested, I encourage people to reach out to their local fire departments and see when they are testing and apply if it’s something you feel you can do to help give back to your community and serve the citizens where you live,” Cole said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.