Local artist Corey Olson is featured at the MacRostie Art Center (MAC) in Grand Rapids during the month of April. His gallery, “Extraordinary Angles,” includes works of origami, graphite colored pencils on paper and acrylic paint on canvas featuring abstract patterns, animals and landscapes. Olson creates his work through the CRAFTED, by Itasca Life Options, program. Art Studio Manager for CRAFTED Robyn Lillo shared what it is like to work with Olson and see his art come to life.
“He sees the world through an artist’s eyes and he interprets it quite beautifully,” said Lillo.
Lillo has worked with Olson for over a year through CRAFTED and described how Olson breaks down a painting or drawing into smaller parts as he creates it.
“He sees in such a unique way,” Lillo explained. “He sees in almost compartmentalized, little pieces. A triangle of blue, a square of red. He doesn’t see the whole thing at one time, he sees little puzzle pieces and he assembles it. And it’s beautiful how he does because it always turns out just amazing.”
CRAFTED, by Itasca Life Options, is an adult day service program for adults with disabilities. Their mission is to, “to empower and provide opportunities to people of all abilities.” Olson has worked with many mediums including watercolors, acrylic paints, colored pencils, paint on fabrics, bead work and woodworking. Lillo said while Olson does prefer some techniques and styles over others, he will try things at least once.
“He knows what he likes and what he doesn’t like, and I like that about Corey because that’s the artist in him,” Lillo commented.
According to the MAC’s website, Olson has been interested in art since he was young and continues that passion through the CRAFTED program where he has sold many original pieces and commission pieces. Olson is also a published illustrator for a book that his grandfather wrote, according to Lillo. She added that there have been many generous donations to Itasca Life Option’s art program and that they are thankful for the community’s support of artists of all abilities.
Olson’s gallery, “Extraordinary Angles,” will be on display at the MAC through the month of April. The MAC is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. or by appointment. The MAC has a COVID Preparedness Plan in place. All visitors are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
A video of Olson’s gallery is also available at https://macrostieartcenter.org/exhibitions
