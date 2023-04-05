American Pickers to return

Danielle Colby, self-proclaimed Queen of Rust, joins Mike Wolfe, deemed “Jack Kerouac of Junk” by the New York Times, will hit the road with The History Channel’s American Pickers en route to northern Minnesota this June.

 Photo courtesy of The History Channel

Our junk must be top-notch here in the Northland. Or, maybe, our garages are just so full there’s bound to be some treasures in there. Either way, the area has become a regular stop for The American Pickers. The crew of The History Channel’s hit television series plan to film episodes in northern Minnesota this June. The show has visited the area twice before, in 2019 and 2021.

A documentary series, American Pickers explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments