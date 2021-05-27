By Ben Karkela
Herald Review
The hit television show American Pickers is returning to northern Minnesota this July.
American Pickers is a documentary series that follows antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on The History Channel. The two pickers travel around the country as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
As they travel America’s back roads in search of rusty gold, Wolfe and Fritz hope to give historically significant items a new lease on life. Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, is located in Le Claire, Iowa, and he has a second location in Nashville. Fritz sells his acquisitions at his shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Savanna, Ill.
Producers of the show are searching for leads and locations throughout Minnesota, specifically with compelling characters and interesting locations. The pickers are looking for large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before.
American Pickers most recently traveled to Minnesota locations in Nov. 2019.
To be considered, contact the pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST, or contact their Facebook page: @GotAPick. When contacting, leave your name, town, state, phone number, where your collection is located, and a description of your items.
In a press release, producers stated all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC will be followed.
