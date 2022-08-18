The American Lung Association in Minnesota has announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in Minnesota and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.

“Here in Minnesota, we have wonderful research institutions and leading-edge researchers,” said Jill Heins-Nesvold, National Senior Director of Health Systems Improvement and Indoor Air Quality for the Lung Association in Minnesota. “The Lung Association is committed to supporting the best scientific minds to help develop solutions to alleviate the burden of lung disease. We encourage innovative researchers in Minnesota to apply for these grants.”

