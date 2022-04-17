All roads lead to Bigfork

Author Emma Bull wrote, “Coincidence is the word we use when we can’t see the levers and pulleys.”
Although it may seem like a coincidence that four students who graduated at the top of their class in Itasca County all ended up working at the same place 20 years later, perhaps there is something else which brought them together.
Kari Drake, Amanda Niemala, Sara Elioff and Heather Bibeau graduated in 2002 and were all valedictorians or co-valedictorians. Drake attended Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools, Niemala went to Deer River Schools, and Elioff and Bibeau both attended Greenway Schools. All four women decided to attend St. Scholastica as well. Niemala and Drake even ended up as roommates.
Reflecting on their high school education, all four shared that their time in high school helped set them up for success in their futures.
“I received an excellent education from my teachers and support from my guidance counselor at Greenway High School,” said Elioff. “All of these individuals encouraged me to have high aspirations for my future career. It is because they instilled a belief in me that I could achieve these goals that I pursued my Doctor of Pharmacy degree.”
Bibeau, who also went to Greenway, said that she learned to always aim for success and that she is grateful for the education she received.
“It was in high school that Sara (Elioff) and I really excelled while competing with each other. We ended up sharing the Valedictorian title and continued right into our careers as pharmacists at BVH,” Bibeau added.
Drake said she was able to build a solid foundation in math and science education during high school. This helped reinforce her decision to pursue a healthcare career and gave a good foundation for her undergraduate and graduate schooling. Niemala reflected on how supportive her teachers were and how she has continued to see the importance of relationships in her life.
“Throughout my career, relationships formed within the industry have remained important. Because we are a small and independent facility, it’s great knowing I have several resources to reach out to, when needed,” Niemala stated.
Fast forward 20 years and all four women have found themselves working in the same town. Drake, PA-C is a physician assistant at Scenic Rivers Health Services; Niemala, RHIA is the director of revenue cycle at Bigfork Valley Hospital; Elioff, PharmD, RPh is the director of hospital pharmacy at Bigfork Valley Hospital; and Bibeau, PharmD, RPh is the director of retail pharmacy at Bigfork Valley Hospital.
Drake began working at Scenic Rivers Health Services about 12 years ago. She said that she was pleasantly surprised by how welcoming her co-workers and the community was when she started.
“There is no pressure to see a set number of patients a day which gives me a chance to get to know my patients better in order to provide quality care,” Drake said. “Also, since working at Scenic Rivers, I have always felt like I was part of a team and that everyone is more than willing to help each other out whether it be with work or personal life.”
Elioff also started at Bigfork Valley 12 years ago. The beautiful facilities and welcoming staff impressed her when she first started. The relationships she’s made are what has kept her there for over a decade.
“I take pride in providing pharmaceutical care to the rural communities served by our Hospital District,” said Elioff. “I greatly enjoy the relationships I’ve built with patients and coworkers.”
Bibeau also has worked for Bigfork Valley Hospital for 11 years.
“Initially, the opportunity to practice pharmacy in a clinic and hospital-based setting with the ability to work with other health care professionals appealed to me,” Bibeau shared. “As time goes on, I most enjoy building relationships with colleagues and making a positive impact on the healthcare outcomes of my patients.”
Niemala began working at Bigfork Valley in January 2008 which means she has worked there for more than 14 years. She and her family were living in Wisconsin at the time, but wanted to move closer to family. She shared that she did not expect to end up in Bigfork, but after working there her mind was quickly changed.
“I have been fortunate enough to work with many wonderful people over the years who are committed to providing quality healthcare in this little community way up North! My role has evolved over the years and I’ve been able to learn a lot about healthcare in a rural setting,” said Niemala. “I enjoy working in a small, independent facility. It allows me to wear several hats and every day is challenging and different.”
Working in a rural setting is unique because many people might already know each other. Working in a rural setting near the place you grew up certainly amplifies this, which has proven to be a positive aspect of the job for these four.
“Over the years I have met many patients who know my family or knew me when I was little,” Bibeau shared. “It is very rewarding to be able to care for those people. I often get asked, ‘are you one of the Lorenz twins?’ To which I reply, ‘I sure am!’”
Elioff and Drake both echoed these thoughts and said they enjoy being able to live and work near their family and friends.
“Scenic Rivers is an FQHC (federally qualified health center) in which they receive federal funding to help provide health care to underserved areas,” Drake added “Due to working in this setting, I feel like I am able to give back to my community by giving them access to healthcare that otherwise would be miles away or would be difficult to obtain due to lack of medical insurance.”
Niemala noted that although she didn’t grow up directly in the Bigfork area, she is happy to help provide quality healthcare in a rural setting through her role. One of the biggest shifts she has worked through was when the facility switched to electronic medical records (EMR). This moved health information from being documented on paper to an electronic format.
“It took many years to get everything shifted into the electronic world and there is still a lot more work to do. It’s very important to have accurate and easily accessible health information available for our patients and medical staff, in order to provide the best quality of care,” Niemala added.
Another point of transition which was not planned for was the COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating COVID-19 meant being adaptable and working together.
“Everyone at Bigfork Valley Hospital and Scenic Rivers Health Services worked together to protect and serve our communities, especially through our efforts to be at the forefront of vaccine administration in our area,” said Elioff.
Bibeau shared that one of her proudest moments throughout her 11 years at Bigfork Valley Hospital includes creating the COVID-19 vaccine program at the facility.
“I remember reconstituting the very first Pfizer vaccine vial here and knowing that we were saving lives,” Bibeau said. “At a time of great difficulty and fear for many health care providers, we finally felt that we had some protection.”
Drake added, “If you haven’t received a COVID vaccination yet, please consider having a discussion with your primary care provider. This is still the best way to help protect yourself and loved ones.”
When asked what advice they would give to current high school students or recent graduates, Bibeau said to surround yourself with friends who encourage you to excel, work hard and know that your current decisions can help set you up for future success.
“It’s hard to know what you want to do for the rest of your life when you’re only in your teens,” Drake commented. “Try new things and truly find out what you like and dislike. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and take chances because you may learn something new about yourself.”
Niemala echoed this sentiment and advised students to set goals but to remain flexible along the way.
“Don’t get discouraged if you’re uncertain about what career you want to pursue right after high school. I had no idea what I wanted to be when I started college,” Niemala shared. “I was fortunate enough to meet with professors in areas I thought may be of interest to me. I stumbled upon Health Information Management and Informatics. It led me down the perfect path to work in healthcare, but in a non-clinical setting.”
Lastly, Elioff advised students to research their options and to utilize the resources available to them to gain experience such as job-shadowing or volunteering.
“These experiences look great on college applications and help shape your future more than you know,” said Elioff.
While there is still some element of coincidence in this story, there seems to be a few key pieces that tie these four women together—an excellent high school education, the motivation to succeed, and a desire to give back to their community.
