The ISD 316 school board heard updates from Greenway principals and district superintendent on the current state of the schools at the regular board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Superintendent David Pace told board members students grades K-6 and 10-12 are currently learning in-person. This follows the current learning model Greenway schools are following under guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Education. Pace explained how they chose to have specifically grades 10-12 back in the building.
“We made the decision to bring 10-12 back because mainly we are dealing with situations and grades which are going to be permanently on their transcripts.”
All students will be able to come back to learning in-person at school Monday, Feb. 8.
High School Principal Jeff Britten told the board how nice it has been to have the students learning in-person.
“It’s been great to greet kids,” said Britten. “There’s definitely been a different energy in the school already.”
Britten also noted that students have been great at following social distancing rules at school.
The week of Jan. 25-29 was set to recognize paraprofessional staff in schools. Britten thanked the paraprofessionals at Greenway schools stating, “We couldn’t be doing what we’re doing without them.”
Student representatives updated the board on the many activities coming up at the middle and high school. The middle school council is currently running a coat drive with the goal to bring in 50 coats. The high school council will be hosting a book drive Feb. 8-19 to raise awareness of childhood literacy. Greenway Gamble will take place Feb. 12-19 with many of the week’s events being live-streamed.
Other business
The board approved its membership with Range Association of Municipalities and School (RAMS) which costs $1,250. According to the board, RAMS works to advocate for schools and municipalities along the Iron Range. LaNea Randall-Johnson, school board clerk, asked if RAMS has any legislative power. The answer was, yes.
“I would second that then because I’ve been looking at getting involved in the legislative hearings,” said Randall-Johnson.
In other business, board members took action on the following:
Approved the meeting minutes from the ISD 316 December 16, 2020 regular meeting.
Approved the December 2020 claims, treasurer’s report and wire transfers.
Approved the meeting’s consent agenda including new hires Paul Saville, Girls’ Basketball middle school; Allison Butterfield, Co-Ed Cheerleaders advisor; Adessa Cournoyer, Co-Ed Cheerleaders Advisor; Nathan Garner, Janitor; Naomi Blomberg, Special Education Paraprofessional; Xiaoying Hookland, Temporary General Education Paraprofessional; and Kerby Gernander, Girls Softball Head Coach. Additionally Girl’s Basketball volunteers Dana Saville, Jeri Shaughnessy, and Michelle Norris were approved, as well as volunteer Gordon Skaar for Boys Basketball.
Approved the creation of a policy committee.
Set a canvassing meeting for February 17, 2021.
Approved a contract with the auditing service Wipfli through June 30, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.