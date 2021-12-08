The Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Community Health Board will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom and at 10 a.m. in the Itasca Resource Center, Room 122, 1209 SE Second Avenue Grand Rapids, MN. The Board works with its member counties to provide support for Public Health initiatives and administrative services for state and federal grant funds. All meetings are open to the public.
For further information, contact Maggie Rothstein at 218-327-5525 or Maggie.Rothstein@AIKchsb.onmicrosoft.com.
