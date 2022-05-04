The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Air-Dry Clay Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute May 4-18, 2022. This art experience has been designed by 321 Art Studio in Chisholm and explores sculpture and design with air-dry clay. Create your own pinch pot, coil pot, simple birds and animals, and tiles! Each participant will receive one pound of air-dry clay, wax paper, toothpicks, popsicle sticks, and a simple sheet of instructions for beginners. Each kit contains enough supplies for 3-6 projects, so artists can practice several times and try different techniques. Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
Grand Rapids Area Library
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services, kit may be modified in order to deliver by mail)
This is an all-ages program -- little ones may need extra assistance. Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information. An accompanying online video is available for artists who want more instruction on how to create items with the air-dry clay:https://tinyurl.com/ALSLegacyAirDryClayIdeas.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
