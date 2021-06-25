If you are 60+, you are being invited to share your experiences to help inform Age-Friendly Minnesota, a collaborative statewide effort to make our systems and communities work better for older residents.

These are confidential phone interviews that last approximately 45-60 minutes. We are especially interested in older adults who are people of color , Indigenous, immigrants, refugees, lower-incomes, rural, LGBT, veterans, have disabilities, or are from other groups often underrepresented. 

Participants will receive a $50 gift card to Target or Walmart for their participation.

To participate, call 612-460-7670 for inquiries and scheduling. Or call 612-461-8638 directly to be interviewed. Please call during the following times: Monday-Friday regular business hours. Monday-Wednesday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m. Interviews can be conducted in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong. 

Please call by June 30, 2021. 

