After the bloodshed

Students, teachers, parents and communities are left dealing with the long-term impacts of school shootings and violence long after the media and political spotlights have dimmed.

Familiar and not always productive patterns have emerged over the past two decades for schools and communities shattered by mass shootings.

Some of those — including knee-jerk and politically motivated reactions — can actually work against solving root problems associated with school violence, according to security experts and others on the front lines of the issue.

