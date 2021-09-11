After 20 years, veterans remember Sept. 11

This Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on American soil, the deadliest in our nation’s history.
On that fateful morning, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and more than 6,000 were injured. Firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and many other first responders rushed to help as two airliners crashed into the World Trade Center.
In Washington, D.C., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western wall of the Pentagon while a fourth plane crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pa.
As the anniversary approached, we spoke to four military veterans as they looked back on the events that unfolded and where it led them today.
Luke St. Germain
Luke St. Germain was in school as an eighth-grade student on that fateful day. He was walking out of his first period class when he heard the news.
“Being a náive eighth grader, I wasn’t sure what was going on,” St. Germain said.
At school, his history teacher explained the events as they unfolded. When he got home from school, his family was watching news coverage on TV. His father explained to him more details about what happened.
St. Germain remembers sitting on the couch and shedding a tear. His older brother was in basic training at the time and there were feelings of uncertainty about where the world was headed.
That moment left a strong impression on him.
“I remember having the utmost respect for the police officers and firefighters entering the buildings,” St. Germain said. “I hold them in high regard and I will always be a supporter.”
From there, St. Germain knew he wanted to serve his country in some capacity and he wanted to assist those who needed help. In 2008, St. Germain joined the Air National Guard as a medic. Although he loved his role in the Air National Guard, he felt a desire to help his fellow countrymen overseas, so he sought out an active duty position with the Army.
St. Germain switched to active duty in 2011 and he got his wish in 2012 when offered a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan, which included four months of training before traveling to the Middle East.
“Deployment meant so much to me that I volunteered for one when I didn’t have to. It was a great decision and I made some good friends,” he said.
During his deployment, he was stationed in Qalat City, home to a fortress built more than 2,000 years ago by legendary conqueror Alexander the Great.
Today, St. Germain works for Itasca County Veterans Services where he helps veterans navigate their earned benefits and reintegrate back to the civilian world. He wants veterans to know that there are resources available to them and they should seek out the Veterans Service if they need help.
As the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approached, St. Germain said he will never forget the sacrifices made by law enforcement, firefighters, and all others who rushed to help before the towers collapsed.
“Twenty years later, I still look up to them as heroes. I always will. For them to put on that badge, firefighters too, I have the utmost respect for that,” he said.
Joe Dasovich
Iron Rangers may know Joe Dasovich as Nashwauk’s Police Chief, but 20 years ago, he was just a 20-year-old carefree kid working for a local contractor.
On the morning of Sept. 11, Dasovich was still sleeping when his father rushed downstairs to wake him up. His father turned on the TV to show Joe what was happening in New York.
“I remember being shocked and couldn’t believe what happened to our country,” Dasovich said. “I saw how first responders came into action and did anything they could do to make it safe.”
Watching the event unfold on live TV gave him the desire to serve his country. At the time, Dasovich said college was out of the question and the Army was offering the G.I. Bill, so he decided to enlist.
By the first anniversary of 9/11, he was on his way to Fort Benning, Ga. Soon after, he was deployed to Iraq with the Bravo Company 2/327 infantry regiment. Dasovich met up with his unit in central Iraq and they assaulted all the way up to Mosul. He participated in the largest air assault mission in military history at the time.
His deployment in Iraq lasted nearly a year.
After his time in the Army, he attended college and studied law enforcement. Growing up, the notion of working as a police officer never occurred to him, but the events of 9/11 and his time in the military inspired his career in law enforcement.
After he graduated, he was hired as a police officer in Coleraine before moving to his hometown of Nashwauk in 2007. He became police chief three years ago.
“I love it. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else,” Dasovich said. “I’m working with the people I’ve known my whole life. I understand them and they understand me.
Dasovich said that he hopes people will always remember the events of Sept. 11 and make the choice to serve their country or community in some capacity.
“I think the remembrance of 9/11 is an important part of our generation. I think people who have a desire to serve should make that step. There are many ways. I see our fire department and ambulance service struggling to get members. When 9/11 happened, we forgot about the small stuff and focused on bigger things.”
Jake Jacobson
Back in 2001, MSgt. David “Jake” Jacobson was five years into active duty with the Air Force.
Although he was stationed in Grand Forks, he was in Alaska on a mission to protect the country’s border when terrorists hijacked four airliners on Sept. 11. News of the attacks hit while he was eating breakfast and getting ready for morning duties.
“We got pretty focused and pretty hungry real quick,” Jacobson said.
During his time in the Air Force, Jacobson flew support aircraft and traveled all over the world, visiting 23 countries. He said he made a lot of friends who joined the armed forces after 9/11.
Out of all the locations he visited, he said his favorite was Diego Garcia, a small island in the British Indian Ocean Territory. While stationed there, he lived in tents and had the opportunity to go lagoon and deep-sea fishing. It was like living on Gilligan’s Island.
After a 20-year career, Jacobson retired from active duty in 2016 and resides in Grand Rapids. He misses the camaraderie with his fellow airmen and now takes classes at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
He said that he tries to keep the events of 9/11 fresh in his mind.
“Our nation was attacked. We should have pride in our country. We have our liberties and sometimes we take them for granted,” Jacobson said. “Tomorrow is never promised.”
Today, Jacobson is married and has one daughter. He tries to remind his family and friends that we should cherish each day.
“I remember the 3,000 people who died. The firefighters and first responders that charged in without asking questions. It pushes me to do my duty,” Jacobson said.
Wes Kubat
Army National Guard member Wes Kubat was on his way to Camp Ripley when he first heard the news of the terrorist attacks. He was listening to his car’s radio and trying to make sense of what happened.
When he arrived at Camp Ripley, he was given more details about the attacks and the base was put on lockdown in case they needed to be deployed. After about a week, he was released to go home.
It was several years later that Kubat was deployed to Iraq, where he ran with an engineering company doing convoys, route clearance, and relay buildups from 2005-2007.
Kubat was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2012.
As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approached, Kubat reflected on the changes that have occurred over the past 20 years. He said he wants to honor the armed services members who defended their country and the first responders who serve their communities.
“I think over the years, people have forgotten about service members and what they’ve done,” Kubat said “You don’t hear about service members on the news anymore like they used to.”
Kubat is now an active member with the VFW and serves on its house committee. He is also a member of the American Legion and rides with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The Motorcycle Association is a group of veterans from all branches of the armed services that ride motorcycles as a hobby. It’s mission is to support and protect those who have defended our country and our freedoms and it’s focus is to provide assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities, other veteran organizations and registered charities.
Kubat rides a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. He’s a member of the New Prague Chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and he said a Grand Rapids Chapter is in the works.
As he thinks about his family today, he wonders what the future holds for them. He said that the freedoms Americans enjoy today came at a price paid by many fallen soldiers and that it should not be forgotten.
