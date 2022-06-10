Afoutayi Dance Performances in the Arrowhead Library System

The Arrowhead Library System is pleased to present Afoutayi Dance, a free, all-ages program being offered at the following locations:
Monday, June 13, 1 p.m.: Marble Public Library
Monday, June 13, 6 p.m. ; Calumet Public Library
Wednesday, June 15, 7 p.m. : Smokey Bear Park, International Falls
Wednesday, June 22, 1 p.m.: Hibbing Public Library
COMPAS Teaching Artists Afoutayi Dance, Music and Arts company produces high quality events dedicated to promoting knowledge and understanding of Haitian culture, history and traditional arts. Dance connects the Haitian people to their spiritual and cultural heritage, having been passed down through lineages of African and Indigenous ancestry. This hour-long performance is a vibrant educational tool filled with dance, music, drumming, storytelling and history and presents Haitian cultural heritage with songs in Creole and French languages with live drumming accompaniment. Participants will learn about Haitian culture through dance as the dancers engage in a playful, spontaneous interchange with the audience.
Students will learn different aspects of Haitian Culture through a variety theme like: Konbit (Community Gathering-Harvesting), Lakansyel (Rainbow-Carnival), Simbi Dlo (Deity of sweet and fresh water), Balanse Fofo (Community celebration), Lasirenn & Labalen (The Mermaid and the Whale), Larivye (At the River), Ibo lele (Haitian revolution). The audience will see a unique Haitian Cultural experience through the performances and will learn about Haitian cultural heritage.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
