Advocates for Family Peace Endowment serves Greater Itasca Area

Advocates for Family Peace covers all of Itasca county and northern St Louis County. They have been serving victims and survivors of domestic violence in Itasca County for over 40 years. Each day they have victims and their children come to them seeking help from living situations that most of us could never imagine happening in the community that we live in. Their services are free and confidential. They work with the survivors and help with safety plans, safe emergency housing, long-term housing options, information and referrals, court accompaniment, and purchasing items that can help keep them safe such as security cameras, cell phones, motion lights, and many other unconventional items that keep people safe. 

Advocates for Family Peace has an endowment fund with the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, which allows them to use a portion of the interest to spend each year. Endowment funds are invested to grow over the long term and be a source of funding for Advocates into the future.

