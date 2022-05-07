Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam announced that she is seeking a second term in office. Adam was sworn in as County Attorney in January 2019 and previously served as an assistant county attorney. Currently, Adam prosecutes serious felony cases and advises county departments and the board of commissioners on complex civil matters. Adam oversees an office of eight attorneys and nine support staff including a victim assistance unit.
“My goals since taking office were to provide efficient, effective, high-quality legal services to Itasca County. We’ve done that every day and I am proud to maintain our level of service even while navigating an ever-changing court system during the pandemic.”
Adam explained that her office worked primarily in person and continues to attend court hearings remotely via zoom as required by Minnesota Supreme Court Orders.
“We accomplished this by utilizing a new electronic case management system that reduced annual operating costs and increased efficiency at the same time.”
Adam says she is mindful that her office is taxpayer funded and points to cutting temporary workers and reducing a capital project slated for her office from over $250,000 to under $20,000.
“Public safety is my first priority and sometimes that means that we have to spend a certain amount of money to make sure we are prosecuting cases appropriately, but there are other areas where I’ve asked – how can we reduce costs? If we can, we will.”
It’s this approach that has helped Adam reduce line items within her budget and avoid overruns even in a time of rising crime.
While fiscal responsibility is important, Adam is passionate about what she does.
“At the end of the day I do this job because I feel called to serve the public. I want people to feel safe in their homes and their community. When public safety is not preserved, we all suffer. I am here to make sure we maintain these values in Itasca County.”
Adam represents Itasca County on numerous boards including the newly created Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, a cross-jurisdictional investigative team Adam advocated for since taking office. She has a particular interest in community education and frequently speaks to local middle and high school students. Born and raised in Deer River, Adam now lives in Grand Rapids with her family where they enjoy an active Northern Minnesota lifestyle. The term for County Attorney is four years.
Filing for state, federal, and county offices runs May 17 to May 31. Election day is Nov. 8. Go to www.votemattiadam.com to learn more about Matti Adam and the work she does as Itasca County Attorney.
