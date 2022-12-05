The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Acrylic Painting Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute Dec. 12-31, 2022. This art experience has been designed by 321 Art Studio in Chisholm and explores acrylic painting for beginners and more advanced participants.
Take & Create Art Kits will include supplies to create two unique pictures – one for beginners and one for advanced painters, one 11 x 14 stretched canvas, one 9 x 12 canvas board, one sheet of mixed media paper, and one paint kit that contains a drawing pencil, two brushes, and 12 tubes of acrylic paint. Two follow-along instructional videos will be shared online for participants – one for beginners and one for intermediate painters. Both videos include simple instructions and tips on using paint, canvas, and brushes. Each kit will include enough supplies for three paintings, so participants have multiple options to practice and/or create something of their own. Kits will be distributed at the following area public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
Bovey Public Library
Coleraine Public Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Public Library
Keewatin Public Library
Marble Public Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services, kit
may be modified in order to deliver by mail)
This program is geared towards tweens, teens, and adults. Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with
money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead
Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at
