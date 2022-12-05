The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Acrylic Painting Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute Dec. 12-31, 2022. This art experience has been designed by 321 Art Studio in Chisholm and explores acrylic painting for beginners and more advanced participants.

Take & Create Art Kits will include supplies to create two unique pictures – one for beginners and one for advanced painters, one 11 x 14 stretched canvas, one 9 x 12 canvas board, one sheet of mixed media paper, and one paint kit that contains a drawing pencil, two brushes, and 12 tubes of acrylic paint. Two follow-along instructional videos will be shared online for participants – one for beginners and one for intermediate painters. Both videos include simple instructions and tips on using paint, canvas, and brushes. Each kit will include enough supplies for three paintings, so participants have multiple options to practice and/or create something of their own. Kits will be distributed at the following area public libraries and ALS outreach locations:


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments