Aces for Elders Jerry Miner Memorial Golf Tournament is Thursday Jul 20, 2022

ElderCircle will host the Aces for Elders Jerry Miner Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser on Thursday, July 21 at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.The event will benefit the Assisted Transportation Program services facilitated by ElderCircle. Aces for Elders is a 9 Hole, Par 3, 135 yard, 4 person scramble. To register for golfing, become a sponsor or donate: https://bit.ly/3MqiR3b, or call ElderCircle at 218-99-9233 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org or visit www.eldercircle.org.
