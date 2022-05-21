Abigail Lauer is a 2022 Dream Award Scholarship winner

Twenty exceptional students have been selected nationally to receive Scholarship America's 2022 Dream Award. The Dream Award is Scholarship America’s renewable scholarship program for students with financial need, who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college.
“At a time when some students question whether getting a college education is worth the high cost, others are committed to overcoming those challenges. Our Dream Award scholars represent those remarkable students who persevere despite the hardships in their lives,” said Mike Nylund, president and CEO of Scholarship America. “They’re determined to meet their education and career goals and we’re committed to helping them attain those goals.”
Since the Dream Award began in 2014, more than $3.2 million in scholarships have been awarded to 150 students. The hardships that Dream Award scholars have overcome include personal and family illnesses, poverty, neglect, learning disabilities and homelessness. Seventy percent of recipients are the first in their families to attend college; 80 percent have contributed financially to their families’ income; and nearly one-third have served as caregivers while enrolled as students.
For two years, the Dreams to Success event to honor Dream Award students has been virtual, due to the pandemic. This year, the event returns to an in-person dinner, scholar stories and fundraiser on Thursday, June 16 at 7:00 pm EST, at the InterContinental—The Wharf in Washington D.C.
Details on sponsoring/attending/viewing the event: scholarshipamerica.org/dreamstosuccess.
For a list of this year’s Dream Award scholars, visit https://scholarshipamerica.org/2022-dream-award-scholars/
They include:
Abigail Lauer
Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Itasca Community College / Engineering
Growing up, Abigail knew her family’s resources for college would be stretched thin. Both of her parents live with chronic illnesses, and she is one of three siblings all reaching college age around the same time. But rather than delaying her education, Abigail was motivated to find financial support to get a college education. A homeschooled native of Iron, Minnesota, she discovered her desire to be a scientist early on, and her time at Itasca Community College fostered her passion for biology and chemistry. With the help of the Dream Award, she will continue working toward an integrated engineering degree through Minnesota State University’s Iron Range Engineering Program (IRE), striving to help others in her community by advancing scientific and engineering knowledge.
The Dream Award selection committee is headed by Dr. Martha Kanter, Ed.D., CEO of College Promise and a senior fellow at the Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy at New York University. Other committee members: David Croom, Associate Director, Postsecondary Success for Parents, Ascend—Aspen Institute; Gabriella “Gabby” Gomez, Deputy Director of U.S. Policy, Advocacy and Communications, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Kristin Hultquist, renowned national education expert and founding partner of HCM Strategists; Jim Larimore, Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, Riiid Labs; and Paola Santana, State Strategy Officer, Lumina Foundation.
Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed over $4.9 billion to more than 2.9 million students.
