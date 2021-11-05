AAUW welcomes Anne-Marie Erickson to the November meeting to share her story of “ Love in a Time of Dementia-What is Lost and What Remains.” Erickson is writing a memoir-in-essays, In the Evening, We’ll Dance: Finding Presence and Meaning in the Face of a Loved One’s Dementia. She will read from the essays as well as discuss the writing process. The program coincides with November’s designation as Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Nearly 5.4 million Americans have the disease.
Erickson has a BA in American Studies from Augsburg and an MA in English from Bemidji State University. She met her husband, Richard Cain, in 1974 and they moved to northern Minnesota in 1978, building their own log home and living close to nature.
In 1980 they developed a joint business venture, Paragraphics, doing free-lance writing, editing, and graphic design, working with area businesses and government agencies. They spent 1988-89 teaching English in Madrid, Spain because they wanted to live, not just travel, abroad.
Erickson’s primary career has been as a free-lance writer and English instructor at ICC. She worked with the Artist in Residence Program for the regional community college system from 1989 to 1994. She was a part of the ICC faculty from 1999 until her retirement in 2011 when she left to provide more care to her husband. Cain began showing signs of memory loss in 1998 when he was 66. In 2014 Erickson began writing her essays that have evolved into the memoir. She has participated in intensive writing workshops as well as working with an editor/mentor. She has received grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board as well as two Arrowhead Regional Arts Council Fellowships in 2015 and 2018. Her essay “Listening for the Esker’s Song” was published in a University of Minnesota Press anthology, North Writers II. Some of her essays appear on her website www.love-in-the-time-of-dementia.net.
The meeting, on Monday, Nov. 8, at United Methodist Church, begins with Registration at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 6:30 p.m.. The program begins at 7 p.m.. The community is invited to attend the program.
The mission of AAUW is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapidsaauw.blogspot.com. In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Marj Lavalier may be contacted for information at 218-326-2716 or gloriestoast@gmail.com.
