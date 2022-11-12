ISD 318 Athletic/Activities Director Anne Campbell will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 14 AAUW meeting. She will share her perspective on girls and women in sports, the impact of Title IX, and Grand Rapids High School activities. Title IX, enacted in 1972, did not specifically target athletics, but resulted in profound changes in opportunities for girls and women in sports.
Campbell attended Normandale Junior College, played 3 sports: volleyball, basketball, softball, then attended and graduated from St. Cloud State University, where she played basketball and softball. She was inducted into the St. Cloud State Athletic Hall of Fame. She coached collegiately at College of St. Benedict, the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Texas-Arlington. She returned to Minnesota to become a teacher and successful coach at Hopkins High School, named Section Coach of the year and Minnesota Coach of the Year for softball. She assumed her current position in 2012 and was named Region 7AA Administrator of the Year in 2019-20.
Campbell says her purpose in life has always been to lead and serve to prepare students for life by providing and supporting programs, coaches, and activities that inspire excellence in the classroom, in their activity, and in their community.
Title IX is only 37 words long: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be declined the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” Campbell will explore some of the many ways opportunities have changed in the past 50 years.
The meeting on November 14, at United Methodist Church, begins with registration at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:45, brief business meeting at 6:30, followed by the program. The community is welcome to join the group for the program.
AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. With a national membership of over 170,000 individuals in 1000 branches across the nation, AAUW members contribute to a more promising future and provide a powerful voice for women and girls. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapids.blogspot.com.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Janis Johnson may be contacted for membership information at janiskjohnson@yahoo.com or 218-259-6003.
