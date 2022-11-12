ISD 318 Athletic/Activities Director Anne Campbell will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 14 AAUW meeting. She will share her perspective on girls and women in sports, the impact of Title IX, and Grand Rapids High School activities. Title IX, enacted in 1972, did not specifically target athletics, but resulted in profound changes in opportunities for girls and women in sports.

Campbell attended Normandale Junior College, played 3 sports: volleyball, basketball, softball, then attended and graduated from St. Cloud State University, where she played basketball and softball. She was inducted into the St. Cloud State Athletic Hall of Fame. She coached collegiately at College of St. Benedict, the University of Minnesota, and at the University of Texas-Arlington. She returned to Minnesota to become a teacher and successful coach at Hopkins High School, named Section Coach of the year and Minnesota Coach of the Year for softball. She assumed her current position in 2012 and was named Region 7AA Administrator of the Year in 2019-20.


