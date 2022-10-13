The AAUW program on Oct. 17 will feature Bob Conzemius discussing Space Weather as well as Northern Lights Photography. Conzemius, known as “Tornado Bob” is a meteorologist with a passion for tracking tornados. He earned his Ph.D. from the School of Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma and a Masters of Science from MIT. His career in meteorology included two years as chief meteorologist for KEYC-TV in Mankato, a year of teaching meteorology courses at St. Cloud State University, and a year doing research as a postdoctoral fellow at Colorado State University. He is a Senior Atmospheric Scientist at NextEra Analytics, a company specializing in wind energy resource assessment and forecasting.

Conzemius has been fascinated with storms since age six, and has chased since 1991, intercepting storms from Minnesota to Colorado to Texas, hence the nickname “Tornado Bob.” He can be heard weekly on KAXE sharing weather information. His other passion is photographing the Northern Lights and his work has been on display at MacRostie Art Center. He is active with Itasca Ski & Outing Club and is on the Board of Northern Lights Ski Club. At Mt. Itasca events he can be found, camera in hand, capturing the jumpers mid-air.

