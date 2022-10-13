The AAUW program on Oct. 17 will feature Bob Conzemius discussing Space Weather as well as Northern Lights Photography. Conzemius, known as “Tornado Bob” is a meteorologist with a passion for tracking tornados. He earned his Ph.D. from the School of Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma and a Masters of Science from MIT. His career in meteorology included two years as chief meteorologist for KEYC-TV in Mankato, a year of teaching meteorology courses at St. Cloud State University, and a year doing research as a postdoctoral fellow at Colorado State University. He is a Senior Atmospheric Scientist at NextEra Analytics, a company specializing in wind energy resource assessment and forecasting.
Conzemius has been fascinated with storms since age six, and has chased since 1991, intercepting storms from Minnesota to Colorado to Texas, hence the nickname “Tornado Bob.” He can be heard weekly on KAXE sharing weather information. His other passion is photographing the Northern Lights and his work has been on display at MacRostie Art Center. He is active with Itasca Ski & Outing Club and is on the Board of Northern Lights Ski Club. At Mt. Itasca events he can be found, camera in hand, capturing the jumpers mid-air.
The October 17 meeting at United Methodist Church, begins with a social time and registration from 5 to 5:45 p.m., dinner from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., followed with the business meeting at 6:30 and the program at 7 PM. The community is welcome to attend the program. The October meeting also features a Used Book Sale raising money for scholarships. Members are avid readers and the sale offers an opportunity to pass on their favorite books.
AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. With a national membership of over 170,000 individuals in 1,000 branches across the nation, AAUW members contribute to a more promising future and provide a powerful voice for women and girls. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapids.blogspot.com. In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Janis Johnson may be contacted for membership information at janiskjohnson@yahoo.com or 218-259-6003.
