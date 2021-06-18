In May Grand Rapids AAUW celebrated continuing support for educational opportunities. AAUW is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. Annually AAUW gives two scholarships, one to an ICC student and one through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Both scholarships are for non-traditional women students that are seeking to complete their academic goals. Women eligible for the scholarship must be 25 years of age or more, with a minimum GPA of 3.25. There are additional criteria for each scholarship. In May the membership was informed about the recipients for this year.
The ICC Scholarship was established in 1996 with matching funds from a Blandin Foundation initiative. Through ongoing efforts the fund is now fully endowed and the amount of the scholarship has increased to $1000. The current recipient is Cassidy Christensen, a single mother from International Falls, who is in the Practical Nursing Program.
In 2006 the Branch began a drive to raise funds to support a non-traditional woman student in her efforts to complete a college education or advanced degree. The scholarship is designed to both commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Grand Rapids Branch in 1949, and to provide funding for women working to finish a degree. The first scholarship was awarded in 2010. The AAUW Anniversary Scholarship through GRACF was awarded to Aimee Love from the Grand Rapids area. She has two children and is currently working as a social worker at Northern Lights Charter School in Warba. She will be continuing her Master of Social Work program at the University of North Dakota. The members of the scholarship committee commented on the qualities of all four applicants for the scholarship.
AAUW continues to provide camper scholarships for the ICC Engineering Camp. The Branch awards two scholarships, one for the Junior High Camp and one for the Senior High Camp. Because of Covid precautions both camps will be only day camps this year. Criteria for a scholarship is a female student attending school in Itasca County with a desire to explore the engineering field and related skills through hands-on project work. The program is handled by the ICC Engineering Department.
In addition to local scholarship activities AAUW supports programs at the national level, especially the Educational Opportunities Fund which provides grants, fellowships, and special awards to women and the Legal Advocacy Fund which as assisted women facing discrimination in the workplace, especially higher education.
The mission of AAUW is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapidsaauw.blogspot.com. In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Marj Lavalier may be contacted for information at 218-326-2716 or gloriestoast@gmail.com.
