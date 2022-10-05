Tax Aide is seeking volunteers to join the team.

Tax-Aide is an AARP Foundation group that provides free tax preparation services to residents of Itasca County, with a focus on older adults and those with low-to-moderate income.  Tax Aide in Itasca County is seeking volunteers who are interested in helping with this impactful service.  Volunteers for two positions are needed. This is an opportunity to make a significant contribution to the local community.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments