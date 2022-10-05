Tax-Aide is an AARP Foundation group that provides free tax preparation services to residents of Itasca County, with a focus on older adults and those with low-to-moderate income. Tax Aide in Itasca County is seeking volunteers who are interested in helping with this impactful service. Volunteers for two positions are needed. This is an opportunity to make a significant contribution to the local community.
If you are interested in either of the positions, or if you would like more information (with no obligation), contact: Tax Aide at 218-245-9202 or send an email to taxaidegr@gmail.com,
Some volunteers are initially hesitant about participating, but most quickly become dedicated team members and stay with us for extended periods. You do not need to be an AARP member to participate.
Client Facilitator: These volunteers welcome taxpayers, check their personal identification, and review the client’s documents to ensure that all required information needed to accurately complete their taxes is included.
Qualifications for Client Facilitators include reasonable communication skills, an ability to work with others, ability to keep strict confidentiality, and a service-oriented mind set. Computer skills are not needed.
Tax Counselor: These volunteers provide tax return preparation service to taxpayers and conduct quality reviews of tax returns prepared by others on the team.
Qualifications include basic computer skills and knowledge of key aspects of federal and state tax law, which is covered during volunteer training. Each new volunteer is assigned a mentor who assists them in all aspects of training and actual tax preparation until the new volunteer is comfortable in the position. Although there are some lectures on tax law, most learning is done by working practice tax returns. Tax-Aide is a team effort and new counselors will be working with veteran tax preparers eager to help them. Face-to-face contact with clients is not required of all tax preparers at this time.
ElderCircle is the sponsoring agency. This program is funded by the State of Minnesota, Department of Revenue.
