Thursday, May 5: Senior Center Cohasset, 105 NE 5th Street, Suite A, from 1-5 pm. Register by calling 218-328-6225 Ext 25. (4-hour Refresher class)
Monday, May 9, Senior Center, King Elementary School, 500 5th Street SE, Deer River. 4-8 p.m. Call 218-246-8241, Ext 60227 to register. Coffee will not be served; participants may bring their own. (4-hour Refresher class)
Monday, May 16, Senior Center, King Elementary School, 500 5th Street SE, Deer River, 4-8 p.m. Call 218-246-8241, Ext 60227 to register. Coffee will not be served; participants may bring their own. (4-hour Refresher class)
Thursday, May 19: ISD 318 Administration Building, 820 NW 1st Avenue, from 5-9 p.m. Register at 218-327-5730. (4-hour Refresher class)
Monday & Tuesday, May 23 & 24, Senior Center, King Elementary School, Deer River, 4-8 p.m.
Call 218-246-8241, Ext 60227 to register. Coffee will not be served; participants may bring their own. This is an 8-hour class divided into two sessions for first-time participants.
Wednesday & Thursday, May 25 & May 26: YMCA, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids, from 1-5 p.m. Register at 218-327-5730. This is an 8-hour class divided into two sessions for first-time participants.
Thursday, June 9: Senior Center, Cohasset, 105 NE 5th Street, Suite A, from 1-5 p.m. Register by calling 218-328-6225 Ext 25. (4-hour Refresher class)
Cost for the class is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Please arrive 15 minutes early for registration paperwork. Other classes to be announced soon.
Contact Peggy Brennan at 651-895-6465 with any questions.
Why Take the Smart Driver Course?
The AARP Smart Driver course is the nation’s first course specifically designed for drivers age 55 and older. Drivers will benefit from a 10% discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. Drivers learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time. In addition, drivers learn:
Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash.
Proper use of seat belts, air bags, antilock brakes and new technology found in today's vehicles.
Ways to monitor their own and others' driving skills and capabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.