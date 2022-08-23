AAA’s “Discovery Crew” travel contest for 8th graders begins Aug. 23. Sixty winners will be taken on the trip of a lifetime – a week-long educational river cruise in Europe – next spring. The prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports for each winner and their parent/guardian.

The winners will sail through the Netherlands and Belgium next spring, aboard the AmaWaterways’ “AmaLucia” ship. Each winner will share a private cabin with their parent/guardian. The contest concludes on Sept. 23. Winners will be notified beginning in October.

