Did you know there is an easy way to support our Veterans and their families? You can donate to the Veterans’ Support Fund or the Veterans’ Support Emergency Fund at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. These funds were established to assist all Veterans who may be in crisis. Gifts, large or small, will provide Veterans and their families crisis funding to solve problems and issues that arise either while a family member is deployed or when they return.
The goals of the Veterans’ Support Fund and Emergency Fund are to provide needed crisis support for Veterans and their families, provide a sense of awareness to Veterans that others care, and provide a means for people to help those who actively serve our country. This fund serves Veterans in northern Minnesota. Crisis funding is for basic life-sustaining need items (food, shelter, clothing and health needs) and basic well-being and human dignity needs (transportation, employment and workforce issues) that are not available from other sources. The Veterans’ Support Fund is an endowed fund that will live forever at the Community Foundation and will help provide needed crisis support for Veterans and their families into the future. The Veterans’ Support Emergency Fund is a nonendowed fund used to make grants to Veterans and their families today.
A donation to either fund could really make a lasting difference to Veterans and their families in northern Minnesota who find themselves in an unexpected crisis situation. To donate, please go to www.gracf.org, click on Donate and then search for Veterans’ Support Fund or Veterans’ Emergency Support Fund. You can also send or drop off a donation to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, 350 NW 1st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
If you are a Veteran in a crisis situation and need help, please contact the Itasca County Veterans Service Office, 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
