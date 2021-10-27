A hit-and-run involving a pickup truck and a dog sled team shook a group of campers earlier this month in northern Itasca County.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, John Fisher, his wife Robin, and two friends were riding along the Circle T Snowmobile Trail near Button Box Road in Itasca County with two dog sled teams pulling their off-road vehicles.
As it was getting dark, a white GMC truck approached the two dog sled teams on the narrow trail and nearly collided with the dogs. According to Fisher, the driver admitted to being intoxicated and acted confrontational, Fisher asked the driver to leave without incident, and the suspect drove away.
Minutes later, the truck returned.
Fisher asked the driver of the truck to be patient as he moved the two dog teams to the side of the narrow trail so the truck could pass. The driver did not listen to Fisher. Instead, he accelerated, narrowly avoiding Fisher and the others. The truck, however, struck four of Fisher’s dogs before leaving the scene.
“It was very terrifying,” Fisher said. “It was like being in a third-rate horror movie. The guy went away and then he came back just to make trouble.”
As luck would have it, Fisher is a veterinarian and was able to take the injured dogs back to their campsite in order to treat their wounds. Others in the group called dispatch to report the incident at approximately 7:10 p.m.
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene that evening and the incident is still under investigation.
Two of the dogs, Chevy and Lincoln, suffered pelvic fractures and were lead dogs on Fisher’s dog sled team. Another dog suffered lacerations.
“A lot more damage could have been done,” Fisher said.
Fisher is registered to race in the annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon held from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. Last year, he competed with a young, inexperienced dog sled team and he secured an 11th place finish. This year, he was hoping to improve on that finish as his dogs are a year older and more experienced.
Unfortunately, the hit-and-run incident severely injured two of his top dogs. Although it won’t prevent him from competing in the upcoming Beargrease, it has set back his training.
“It’s still possible to race, but it’s a lot more difficult,” Fisher said “These were two of my main dogs. We were really counting on them. I haven’t given up on it, but other dogs are going to have to step up.”
Both Fisher and his wife have competed in the race numerous times in the past three decades.
Although he is a veterinarian and owner of Vermilion Veterinary Clinic, Fisher took his injured dogs to the Ely Vet Clinic for an independent assessment of the dog’s injuries. Fisher said their prognosis was poor, but the injuries were not life threatening and the dogs are currently able to walk on three legs. Although their racing careers are likely over, the dogs should be able to live out their life as family pets.
