A tradition continues

Jim Boedicker has been camping at Norway Beach in the Chippewa National Forest since the 1970s. In addition to being a frequent camper, Boedicker worked at the University of Minnesota North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids for 37 years, retiring in 2009. He received his Bachelor’s, Masters and PhD degrees in Biological and Agricultural Engineering from North Carolina State University, before moving to Minnesota with his family in 1971.
Early on, he began leading campfire sing-a-longs at Norway Beach for anyone who wanted to join in. Boedicker shared that as many as 100 people would gather for these sing-a-longs. He got to know the camp’s Rangers who gave him the sheet music for the Smokey the Bear song. It has been in his repertoire ever since.
About eight years ago, Boedicker met Public Affairs Specialist Mary Nordeen with the Chippewa National Forest. After Nordeen heard Boedicker sing, they talked about him singing the Smokey the Bear song at an upcoming celebration. Boedicker agreed and has been singing it every year since then.
“He has such an amazing voice. We just knew him originally as one of our campers,” said Nordeen.
The year 2020 created a dilemma for the birthday festivities. With parts of the Chippewa National Forest closed this year due to COVID-19, Smokey Bear’s birthday celebration was held virtually. Nordeen knew that they had to have Boedicker sing the Smokey the Bear song so she asked if he would record a video of himself singing it. With the help of his granddaughter, Brianna Scherping, Boedicker was able to record himself singing the Smokey Bear’s song and like a seasoned professional, they only had to do one take.
The video was posted to the Chippewa National Forest’s Facebook page on August 9 and has received about 500 likes, 80 comments, has been shared more than 500 times, and has over 41,000 views. Nordeen stated that this is by far the park’s most popular video.
“It’s not just about the Smokey Bear song. Jim just comes across so true to the spirit of the celebration and what Smokey the Bear is all about,” Nordeen commented. “He’s just a genuine guy and we just love him.”
Boedicker reflected on all of the connections he has made with people through the Smokey Bear birthday celebrations and the campfire sing-a-longs he has led over the years.
“I’ve lost count of the number of weddings I’ve sung and played at, funerals, graduations, family reunions, birthday parties, and anniversary parties,” said Boedicker. “It’s just one big happy family. It’s been great.”
He plans to continue singing at the park for as long as he can and in the safest way possible. Boedicker said he has been thinking about a particular line in a John Denver song.
“I know I’m gonna hate to see it end.” (John Denver, “Poems Prayers and Promises”)
To view Boedicker’s Smokey Bear birthday song video, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChippewaNF.
