Summer just isn’t summer without outdoor concerts. In recent years, Grand Jam and Riverfest have supplemented the regional summer music scene with a variety of bands playing at the Itasca County Fairgrounds and along the Mississippi Riverfront. This summer will offer yet another new venture.

The Reif Arts Council, of Grand Rapids, and the Minnesota Discovery Center, in Chisholm, have announced a summer partnership for 2023. The Reif, with 40+ years of experience presenting touring arts events, is joining forces with the Minnesota Discovery Center, which now enters its 46th year of operations, to feature popular artists in the Discovery Center’s iconic open-air concert venue, the amphitheater.


