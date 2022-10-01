A sign of the times

Take a look outside and one will see the beginnings of a classic sign of autumn—the changing colors of the leaves. A time-honored tradition upheld by mother nature every year, the changing of green leaves to vivid shades of yellow, orange, and red are enjoyed by many across the state of Minnesota. Northeast Regional Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Cheri Zeppelin shared valuable information about the pattern of this year’s changing colors that will assist those who are looking to find the best opportunity to enjoy the fleeting warm colors of autumn.
Zeppelin shared the DNR’s Fall Color Finder web page as a great place to get updates on fall colors around the state and suggestions for good places to hike to see such colors.
“People can select their region of the state and then see reports from our state park staff with what they are observing and sometimes some suggested hike routes at the parks,” Zeppelin explained. “Of course, there are lots of options for other public lands and the Highway 38 scenic byway is always a fall favorite.”
The DNR also provides a comparison of the past three years of Minnesota fall colors at www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/compare.html. Compared to the past two years, 2022 so far has seen a slower change in the fall colors. At this time last year, the fall colors in Itasca County were between 50-100% of peak colors. In 2020, colors were at least 75% of the way or even past peak colors. This year the colors are between 25-50% in Itasca County as of Sept. 30.
“The maple trees are a good week behind their normal schedule because we’ve had generally mild temperatures into September, but how quickly they change color will depend on temperatures,” said Zeppelin. “I would encourage people to get out early and often, and not try to wait for the perfect color day. Observing the progress is part of the fall color experience. Wind and rain can bring leaves down fast so get outside and enjoy fall from start to end.”
Zeppelin stated that temperature is the biggest factor in what makes leaves change colors. Due to above average temperatures in the first three weeks of September over the past few years, fall colors have started coming later, according to Zeppelin. However, with the recent colder temperatures, particularly with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 30’s, the leaves are beginning to change colors.
“Red colors are created in the leaves when sunny days produce sugars in the leaves, and very chilly nights trap those sugars,” shared Val Cervenka, DNR Forest Health Program Consultant. “Sugars combine with other compounds in the leaves to create the red pigment we see (anthocyanin). Yellow, on the other hand, is always in the leaves of trees that turn yellow, such as aspen, birch, and elm. We don’t see yellow until fall because chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves, is being produced all summer and masks the yellow. In the fall when chlorophyll stops being produced, the yellow color dominates.”
There are many places throughout the state to see the already vivid fall colors. In Itasca County, Schoolcraft State Park and Scenic State Park are both currently at 25-50%. When asked where she thinks the best place is to see the fall colors in Itasca County, Zeppelin shared that there are many options for people to enjoy the scenery. She suggested going for a simple walk around the neighborhood, mountain biking in the Tioga Recreation Area and going grouse hunting on a hunter walking trail. She noted that this time of the year is great for photographers, as well.
“Being out on a lake can be especially beautiful in the fall,” said Zeppelin. “Orange and blue are opposite on the color wheel, so those colors can be particularly striking if you’re out to do fall photography. Inland, mixed species forests can give you those pops of oranges and reds against darker greens for contrast. In late October when most of the fall color has passed, the morning light on a golden tamarack bog can be stunning.”
For Zeppelin, she plans to enjoy the peace and solitude of fall archery and grouse season. She also likes taking a drive up the Edge of the Wilderness National Scenic Byway, as well as taking time to hike at Soumi Hills, with a stop at the Timberworld Inn for dinner afterward.
“We’re fortunate in Itasca County to have public lands and space to get outdoors,” Zeppelin stated. “The beauty of it is, people here can experience fall colors no matter what draws them to the outdoors and that experience is different for everyone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.