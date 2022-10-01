A sign of the times

Take a look outside and one will see the beginnings of a classic sign of autumn—the changing colors of the leaves. A time-honored tradition upheld by mother nature every year, the changing of green leaves to vivid shades of yellow, orange, and red are enjoyed by many across the state of Minnesota. Northeast Regional Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Cheri Zeppelin shared valuable information about the pattern of this year’s changing colors that will assist those who are looking to find the best opportunity to enjoy the fleeting warm colors of autumn.

Zeppelin shared the DNR’s Fall Color Finder web page as a great place to get updates on fall colors around the state and suggestions for good places to hike to see such colors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments