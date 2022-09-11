A scholarship’s impact

Submitted photos

Above, Shawn Matteson, third generation co-owner of L & M Supply on behalf of himself and third generation co-owners Del Matteson and Erik Andersen, with Tanner’s dad, Jim Templin, employee of L & M Supply. Below, Tanner Templin.

At the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation there are many donors who open funds and provide scholarships for area students which have a direct impact on students' lives. 

One of the scholarships awarded annually is the Terry and Muggs Matteson L & M Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to multiple students each year and students can re-apply for this scholarship every year that they attend school. Applicants must be an L & M employee, or an immediate family member of an L & M employee, and the applicants are then selected for an award by an outside scholarship committee. This year nine L & M Scholarships were awarded. Terry Matteson, 2nd generation co-owner of L & M Supply, said, "We really enjoy awarding these scholarships and love that we can do it." 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments