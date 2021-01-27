Club marks safer snowmobile trail across Pokegama Lake
“Who doesn’t know someone who’s gone through the ice?” Itasca Driftskippers Snowmobile Club President Rusty Eichorn asks.
The Driftskippers recently took on a unique safety improvement project to improve the snowmobiling experience for riders using their trail system. Thousands of snowmobile enthusiasts cross Pokegama Lake during winter riding season to visit friends, patronize dining establishments or follow the main corridor trail connecting the trails to the south to Grand Rapids and further north. As Eichorn explained, there are several points on the lake that can be very dangerous due to thin ice, especially near Stoney Point and around islands like Drumbeater as well as near the causeway. And, when weather conditions cause the wind to whip up ground blizzards on the lake, visibility can be nearly zero. So the Driftskippers wanted to create a safe path for riders to follow to avoid those dangerous spots.
The project has been more than a year in the making. It started as an idea of club members Jim Heitzman and Jeff Dick.
“Although their intentions were good you can’t just mark a trail across the lake without a proper plan and implementation,” said Eichorn as he explained the process the club had to go through to make the idea reality.
Eichorn met with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Itasca County Land Department and the Itasca County Snowmobile Alliance to consider how the trail would work. With help from these partners, the new trail became part of the club’s trail system giving the Driftskippers insurance coverage should anyone be injured on the trail. However, the club does not receive state funding for this portion of trail nor will the club be maintaining it. Yet it has been added to the county’s GIS mapping system.
During the planning process, club members also talked with other clubs in the northern part of the state that mark miles upon miles of mapped trails that cross lakes for examples of what type of disclaimers they would need to post on the trail.
What they came up with for the Pokegama Lake Trail Connection map is a bright orange box that states:
DISCLAIMER: For your safety follow the stake-marked trail. Lake travel is not recommended unless snowmobilers receive direct information on ice conditions from the local snowmobile club. PLEASE STAY ON THE TRAIL.
The new Pokegama Lake Trail Connection starts at the south end of Sherry’s Arm and continues under the Highway 169 causeway to the east where it connects to the main corridor trail for a total of 6.5 miles.
More than 170 stake markers line the trail. All of the material to create the markers was donated by Dwight Flohaug and Pokegama Electric and they were all assembled by Gerald Davies. On Sunday, Jan. 10, it took about eight volunteers four hours to post the markers along the trail.
“It came together so nicely at very little cost to the club,” commented Eichorn. “It started out as an idea to enable people to avoid danger points and avoid getting lost at the islands and to also follow markers in a ground blizzard. Now, in the first two weeks, it’s been so fun to see the traffic - which packs down the snow.”
Visit Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club on Facebook for updates and the lake map.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.