The Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) 2021-22 school year is in full swing. ECFE has continued to offer its programming despite having to work through a global pandemic. As their classes are now back to full capacity, the ECFE staff wants to make sure parents are aware of the services and classes that are available.
What is ECFE?
“ECFE plays a big role in our community to support parents/caregivers in their important roles,” explained Community Education Director Melanie DeBay. “ECFE’s goal is to enhance the ability of all families to provide the best possible environment for their child’s learning and growth. ECFE is an opportunity for families to learn with other families while giving them an opportunity to provide social opportunities for their child.”
ECFE is led by Director Jan Reindl and Coordinator Karen Haatvedt.
Lisa Fox, a licensed therapist at Northland Counseling Center and parent educator for ECFE, shared that ECFE can be thought of as a structured playdate.
Parents are present during the class to take part in age-appropriate activities with their children.
ECFE is under the umbrella of Invest Early, “a collaborative between four Itasca area school districts, Kootasca Head Start, Itasca County Human Services/Public Health, Mayville State University, and Itasca Community College. The Blandin Foundation has made a financial commitment to support this innovative and promising Early Childhood initiative,” according to the Invest Early website.
ECFE has been in Itasca County since 1987. Fox further explained that ECFE was in operation before Invest Early, but with more funding from the Blandin Foundation they were able to open more classrooms. Invest Early primarily provides childcare for working parents, whereas ECFE offers shorter classes where the parents stay with their children to participate in age-appropriate activities.
There are many classes offered through ECFE. Fox highlighted one of these— Growing Together, for children ages birth to five years old. Growing Together is a great option for parents with multiple young children. These classes are structured with both a parent/child interaction time and a separate parent time. During this separate time, children have supervised play time and parents spend time in discussion with a licensed facilitator. Fox is one of the parent educators that facilitates these discussions.
“It gives parents a safe place to connect with one another,” said Fox.
Growing Together has classes offered at Bigfork, Deer River, Grand Rapids, Greenway, and Nashwauk-Keewatin locations. Other classes offered through ECFE include Baby & Me, Book Time #1 and #2, Early Childhood Gym Time, Toddler Time/Baby on the Move (13 months and older), and On-line Storytime.
Building Community
ECFE has a positive impact on parents and children in many ways, but one of the greatest strengths is its method of building community. Fox shared that all of her children went through the ECFE programming and she met many of her best friends there.
“The power of that group experience when they share ideas with each other, as well. It’s just a great community building tool,” Fox said.
DeBay echoed this sentiment and shared, “One parent stated, ‘ECFE was the best thing I have ever done for my family, we have made lifelong friends from the connections we made at the ECFE program.’ For me personally ECFE helped me feel more confident as a parent.”
Cody Geisler, art teacher at Cohasset Elementary School and Early Childhood teacher for ECFE, also highlighted the ways ECFE builds bonds between families.
“ECFE really is a micro-community,” Geisler said. “In a way, we set the stage for natural community to happen. Families join in for a variety of reasons: social learning opportunities for their children, a nurturing introduction to school, an opportunity to get to know other parents, help with parenting, or even just 45 minutes in adult conversation with a cup of hot coffee.”
Geisler said they have seen all of these things happen and more.
“Parents will exchange phone numbers and offer to watch each other’s kids, caregivers give recommendations on a great doctor or dentist, they ask each other and our staff ‘is this normal?’ and get instant feedback with support, they catch up with each other and ask how one another are doing. There is a genuine community here that reflects our larger community, and it’s pretty special.”
Working through COVID-19
ECFE programming follows the same safety guidelines as local school districts, so when the school district was in hybrid or distance learning, so was ECFE.
“While during this pandemic we have faced challenges of providing in-person opportunities, our ECFE parent educators have been creative to connect with families in other ways such as virtually, phone calls, and sending family engagement activities to their home,” explained DeBay.
Fox shared they limited the amount of students in classes, made packets for parents to have crafts at home, made separate sensory bins for each family, and even did some Zoom meetings.
She added, “As an employee I felt very supported by our administration the whole time.”
ECFE is now back to full capacity, but does ask parents to continue to wear masks. Fox noted that they have not had any troubles with this request so far. Geisler shared that the team tried many new things over the past year. While some ideas worked and others didn’t, the team learned an important lesson.
“I think one important thing that we learned is what Early Childhood Family Education is really about. In all the acronyms that exist in education, ours is one of few with the letter ‘F’...for family,” Geisler said. “Our families are all different, with different structures, parental roles, parenting styles, work commitments, experiences, child temperaments, joys, and challenges. During the pandemic, it became very clear that our job is to support families as best we can so that they, in turn, can support their children.”
Classes Open
As Geisler stated, “And the great news is: we have room for more!”
Registration is required for all ECFE classes through IASC Community Education. There are openings in all classes. Fox noted that while there are fees for some classes, they would never turn any family away for financial reasons. A sliding fee scale is available.
For detailed information on all of the ECFE classes, visit the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative Community Education website at getlearning.org. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the “Fall Catalog.” Information can be found on pages 28-29 of the Fall 2021 Catalog. Parents can also reach out to Lisa Fox at lfox@isd318.org, or any of the other ECFE staff with questions.
ECFE, School Readiness or Invest Early- call 218-327-5850
Jan Reindle, Director- jreindl@isd318.org
Karen Haatvedt, Coordinator- khaatvedt@isd318.org
