The Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program announces its 2022/2023 Season. With Keith Swanson’s retirement as conductor after 30 years, the orchestra had a big role to fill. Fortuitously, they had a fine conductor already on staff. Pedro Oviedo was hired by the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program in August of 2020 to fill the role of Director of String Instruction. Oviedo proved himself as a skilled conductor as a guest conductor during the
2020/2021 season. Oviedo holds a Masters of Degree in Orchestral Conducting as well as a Master’s in Viola Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he served as the conductor for the All-University Orchestras.
Oviedo’s expanded role as artistic director will include conducting the Itasca Symphony Orchestra (ISO) as well as leading the educational component of the program. Oviedo is an accomplished teaching artist. In the words of a parent of one of the students that he works with, “The love that Pedro has for music and teaching is real, honest and inspiring.”
Oviedo’s energy and passion for music brings excitement to the upcoming music season bringing in world class visiting artists and compelling repertoire. ISO will begin its new season on Dec. 3 with a concert titled “Winter Treasures.” Audiences will be treated to traditional Christmas music including a sing along as well as the three movements of Joseph Haydn’s “Cello Concerto in C.”
In February, ISO will perform an All-American repertoire. The talented Satoko Hayami will perform the piano solo in Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The classical sound of Leonard Berenstein’s “Candide Overture” and very visual “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofé will provide contrast to the jazzy big band sound of the Gershwin piece.
The May 20 concert will be a celebration of the partnership between the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program and the Texas A&M University. Director Oviedo and Texas A&M faculty Evgeny Zvonnikov will perform as viola and violin soloists in Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante in Eb for Violin and Viola” under the direction of Texas A&M’s Mark Bartley as guest conductor.
Those interested in receiving information about upcoming performances may email info@itascaorchestra.org with the subject “subscribe.” Performance times for all three concerts are at 7 p.m., with tickets available at the door at 6 p.m., and available on the Reif Center website at www.reifcenter.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.