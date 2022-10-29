Oviedo is named new IOSP conductor

The Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program announces its 2022/2023 Season. With Keith Swanson’s retirement as conductor after 30 years, the orchestra had a big role to fill. Fortuitously, they had a fine conductor already on staff. Pedro Oviedo was hired by the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program in August of 2020 to fill the role of Director of String Instruction. Oviedo proved himself as a skilled conductor as a guest conductor during the

2020/2021 season. Oviedo holds a Masters of Degree in Orchestral Conducting as well as a Master’s in Viola Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he served as the conductor for the All-University Orchestras.


