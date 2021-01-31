Couple finds success at major dog shows
When Spike and Mary Lynn Salisbury picked up their new puppy in August 2017, they had no idea the impact the dog would have on their lives.
Sophia was a beautiful German Shorthaired Pointer with boundless energy. She came from an excellent line of hunting dogs bred by Chrishelle Farm in North Branch, Minn.
The litter was highly sought after, and the Salisburys knew they were lucky to have such a wonderful dog.
Sophia showed potential as a show dog early-on. Michelle Wiberg of Chrishelle Farm encouraged Spike to enter Sophia into a dog show.
She was a natural. Her movement was flawless and her ability to pose was superb.
They entered their first show three years ago, but they had some unexpected setbacks.
Wiberg acted as the handler during that first show in St. Cloud, but Sophia was distracted. She kept looking for Spike and Mary Lynn. Even with the distractions, Sophia earned a point and took home first place.
It was obvious that Sophia was too attached to her owners. Spike knew he would have to throw his hat into the ring. At the next show, Spike became Sophia’s handler.
“That was a trial by fire,” Spike said. “I made a lot of mistakes and got yelled at by the judges.”
Despite some rookie mistakes, the combo worked out brilliantly.
They’ve been steadily climbing the ranks of the American Kennel Club ever since.
The Salisbury’s, who own Fireplace Lifestyles in Grand Rapids, now spend many of their weekends traveling across the country to compete at different dog shows.
Sophia may be a natural, but success doesn’t come without training.
Spike typically trains Sophia in their living room. The two of them train for 30 minutes a night for about two weeks leading up to a show. She gets plenty of time off in-between shows to keep it fun and engaging. Spike doesn’t want to burn her out.
Show dogs need immaculate grooming to win competitions. Sophia gets groomed at Bubbles and Bows, on the south end of Grand Rapids. The staff at Bubbles and Bows even taught the Salisburys what to expect at a show when they first started competing.
A handler is also expected to look his best at a show. Spike gets his suits for competition at Briers Clothing in downtown Grand Rapids.
Mary Lynn would act as handler if Spike were absent.
The Salisbury’s have spent hours researching and studying the art of conformation showing. Much of their knowledge came from watching YouTube videos on the subject. They even took inspiration from the movie “Best in Show.”
Although Spike admits he needs to learn more, he knows how to give the professional handlers a run for their money.
“I’m in with the big guns,” he said. “Most all the handlers are professionals and I’m new at it, so I have a lot to learn yet.”
The Salisbury’s have traveled to more than 100 shows the past three years. Most located in Minnesota or around the Midwest. They’ve traveled to some major events, too.
In December, Spike and Sophia competed in the 2020 AKC National Championship in Orlando, Fla.
Competition was stiff and the judges were detailed and precise. Sophia was sharing the ring with world-class dogs and top handlers.
The experience was a bit nerve-wracking for Spike, but their hard work paid off and Sophia finished as the fourth-ranked dog in her category.
Sophia’s rank is impressive and complicated. She is currently a Grand Champion Silver, Champion, and Junior Hunter. Very few amateur handlers have done what Spike and Sophia have achieved in such a short time.
The Salisburys have grown to love the competition and it gives them a chance to talk to other dog trainers from across the world. Many in the community are tight-lipped about the tricks of the trade, but Spike is so friendly and amiable that he’s been able to get pointers from some of the best handlers in the business.
“They usually don’t want their secrets out. They want their dogs winning,” Spike said with a laugh. “Maybe they just feel sorry for me.”
Mary Lynn said that it’s been a real joy getting to know other like-minded professionals while competing. Few other trainers from northern Minnesota compete in conformation shows, so it helps them expand their community.
As local business owners, the Salisburys would not be able to travel without a reliable staff Fireplace Lifestyles, which includes general manager Mari Prebeck.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without her,” Mary Lynn said.
Although the Salisburys have owned German Shorthaired Pointers for nearly 25 years, they never expected to get involved in dog shows.
“I would have laughed at you if you told me we’d be doing this five or 10 years ago,” Spike said.
However, that’s the path their lives have taken, and they’ve loved it every step of the way.
