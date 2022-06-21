Kiesler Wellness Center is expanding programming to help more people realize positivity
We’re all working at putting the pandemic behind us but those feelings of isolation from the COVID-scare that kept everyone home for months can be hard to shake. And one reality the pandemic left us with is that we are all human and susceptible to pain and fear yet, together, we can help each other cope and heal.
In Grand Rapids, people of all ages, backgrounds and directions in life are finding solace and guidance in managing and overcoming feelings of isolation at the Kiesler Wellness Center (KWC) where the number of service clients has noticeably grown in the past year. This increase has prompted KWC management to find new ways of overlapping programs and offer ways to integrate community service in their quest to help people who have lived experience with mental health. And it’s blossoming into a place for anyone who could use a hand-up in living a quality life; a place where they care about your life.
As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) explains, the COVID-19 pandemic had such major effects on our lives, that it has forced us to face challenges that can be extremely stressful and overwhelming. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), the coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in an unprecedented crisis that affects not only our physical health and daily lives, but also our mental health. This May, NAMI testified before the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee during its Fiscal Year 2023 Public Witness Day, urging Congress to continue its bipartisan support for mental health funding. NAMI Chief Advocacy Officer Hannah Wesolowski, the only invited representative from a mental health organization, highlighted the need for increased funding to address our youth mental health crisis and reimagine our mental health crisis response. NAMI is calling to increase “vastly” the number of mental health professionals available to support children and guide them and their families in accessing community-based mental health services.
KWC is an outreach program of Northland Counseling Center (NCC). It was among the first in Minnesota to train and hire persons with a lived mental health experience. The center operates under a clubhouse model with the philosophy that everyone contributes something and, in turn, builds on their personal talents and skills creating intrinsic value self-esteem and self-efficacy.
“We focus on finding the positive in everyone each day and how everything we do affects our behavior, moods, feelings and relationships,” states the mission of KWC, a wellness center of individuals believing in personal choice and equity for everyone impacted by mental health symptoms. “We believe a healthy mind is at the core of who we are.”
Currently, KWC serves approximately 800 NCC clients once a month through a variety of programs and services from employment assistance and adult rehabilitative services to Peer Support, care management and more. On top of regular clients, KWC is now seeing more than 400 community members every month who come for meetings and programs, the Community Café and casual visits. There are Alcoholic and Narcotic Anonymous meetings held at KWC as well as Haven (LGBTQIA+) community get-togethers, Suicide and The Impact Left Behind events, family support groups, behaviorial health care supports and more.
At KWC, a parent with a troubled child can get help navigating the mental health system; a person struggling with chemical dependency can find life-changing support; and someone living with physical disabilities can realize therapy options that enhance their strengths. The basic goal of KWC is to assist people in “having the highest quality of life possible” because they believe that everyone should be respected and accepted for who they are - their true selves.
This month, NCC broke ground on a new clubhouse facility in International Falls. This is scheduled to open next spring. For more information on Kiesler Wellness Center and event schedules see www.kieslerwellnesscenter.org or call KWC at 218-326-5114, or drop by for a visit at 3130 SE Second Avenue, Grand Rapids (just east of Wal-Mart). Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.