A new outdoor ice rink was dedicated in remembrance of Marshall Bader at the Itasca County Family YMCA in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Bader was an energetic third-grade student at Murphy Elementary School who loved playing hockey. Nearly two years ago, the community mourned after he died in an accident at his home in Boy River, Minn.
The new ice rink, which was built in collaboration with the Itasca County YMCA and the City of Grand Rapids, was named in his honor. At the dedication, Itasca County YMCA board member Layne Chiodo, spoke about Bader’s love of hockey and his
“It’s a celebration of a very special life,” Chiodo said. “A person that was a beloved member of the YMCA community and our hockey community.”
Bader, affectionately known as “Turbo,” was a member of the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association (GRAHA) Squirts A team. His former teammates, along with family and friends, attended the dedication ceremony.
Bader’s former teammates took the ice after the ceremony, and soon, many more skaters joined them as the rink was christened.
Others gathered near the rink, sharing memories while warming up with hot chocolate and cookies. Inside the rink’s warming shack, a photo of Bader and hockey pucks with his No. 5 printed on them hang on the walls for all to see.
“This rink is open to anyone and everyone from all walks of the community. It is for anyone to enjoy and use,” Chiodo said. “This rink symbolizes a place of gathering and remembrance and camaraderie.”
The hockey community is often tight knit and Bader received support teams not only across the state, but also across the country. A movement was started for players to leave their sticks outside their front door with the light on in memory of Marshall.
The slogan, “Sticks Out for Marshall,” spread throughout social media and hockey circles.
The Minnesota Wild even shared a photo of several sticks outside the team’s clubhouse with the message “Our thoughts are with the Bader family and the Grand Rapids community.”
With the naming of the new outdoor rink, Bader’s memory will live on. At the bottom of his portrait hanging inside the warming shack, there is a quote. It reads: “The world’s gonna know your name.”
Never forget #5.
